Where to get a rapid test on Monday, 22 February

Υπουργείο Υγείας – Πρόγραμμα ελέγχου με τη μέθοδο rapid test αντιγόνου Λευκωσία, Κύπρος Δειγματοληψία πολιτών με τη μέθοδο της ταχείας ανίχνευσης αντιγόνου COVID-19. // Health Ministry - Antigen rapid test program Lefkosia, Cyprus Citizens’ testing using the COVID-19 rapid antigen detection method.

Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees are in progress.

For the smooth and safe operation of businesses that have been activated according to the Decrees, employers in businesses, as well as the Heads of Departments/Services in the public and wider public sector, are obliged to coordinate the rapid testing of the employees, so that the mandatory weekly testing of the personnel, through the rapid antigen test, is ensured as follows:

Businesses/services employing up to 3 people, all employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing between 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should be tested, whichever is higher in number.

Additionally, the self-employed and the domestic employees and/or people caring for elders or disabled persons or people providing assistance to individuals who are unable to take care of themselves are obligated to participate in the program.

 

Thus, employees may proceed to the testing units operating in all Districts, according to the plan designed by the employer/head. On Monday, 22 February, the testing units will be operating as follows:

 

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-17:30

Cultural Center “Panos Solomonides” Limassol 08:30-17:30

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-17:30

Apostles Petros and Pavlos and Artemios Church, Kapsalos 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Polemidia 08:30-17:30

Underground parking place Limassol Shopping Center 08:30-17:30

Church Panagia Chrysaifyliotissa, Agia Fyla 08:30-17:30

“Eirini’ Square, Agios Athanasios 08:30-17:30

Productivity Center, Linopetra 08:30-17:30

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 08:30-17:30

Cultural Center Germasoyia Municipality 08:30-17:30

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 08:30-17:30

Tsirion Stadium (west side – main entrance) 08:30-17:30

Medical Center Erimi 08:30-17:30

Industrial Area, Limassol (covered parking place Lordos Plastics) 08:00-16:30

 

LARNACA

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Church of Apostle Barnabas, (Krasia area), Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Hall of Spiritual Center “Agios Savvas,” Livadia 08:30-17:30

“Ermis Aradippou” Club, Aradippou 08:30-17:30

Old Municipal Hall of Oroklini 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Kiti 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Xylofagou 08:30-17:30

 

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Pavlos, Agios Pavlos, Agios Dometios 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-17:30

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-17:300

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 08:30-17:30

Church of Agia Paraskevi, Lakatamia 08:30-17:30

Church Agia Sofia, Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Church of Agios Vasilios, Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Town Hall Geri, 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios Deftera 08:30-17:30

“House of Volunteer,” Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-17:30

Dali Health Centre 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Arediou 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Astromeritis 08:30-17:30

Industrial Area of Strovolos (covered parking place Air Control) 08:00-16:30

 

PAPHOS

Church Apostle Pavlos and Varnavas, Paphos 08:30-17:30

Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:30-17:30

Parking place ERA KORIVOS 08:30-17:30

Church of Apostle Andreas Polis Chrysochous 08:30-17:30

Home for Adults, Geroskipou 08:30-17:30

 

FAMAGUSTA

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-17:30

Church of Agia Napa, Agia Napa 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Frenaros 08:30-17:30

By gavriella
