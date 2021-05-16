Where to get a Covid-19 rapid test on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Monday, 17 May.And it made it clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.

LIMASSOL

Gymnasium of Agios Ioannis 07:30-19:30

“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 07:30-19:30

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00

Stadium of Apollon, Agios Antonios 08:30-18:00

Apostles Petros and Pavlos Church, Kapsalos 07:30-19:30

Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 08:30-18:00

Cultural center, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Polemidia 07:30-17:30

Commercial Center, former Orphanides, Podemidia 09:00-19:30

Tsirion Stadium (west side – main entrance) 08:00-16:00

“Eirini’ Square, Agios Athanasios 08:30-18:00

Productivity Center, Linopetra 08:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Zakaki 07:30-19:30

My Mall Limassol 09:00-19:30

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 07:30-19:30

Municipal parking place, former Skaros Tavern Germasoyia 08:30-18:00

Municipal stadium Erimi 08:30-19:30

Church of Panagia Chrysaifyliotissa, Agia Fyla 08:30-18:00

Multi-purpose Center Pyrgos Limassol 08:30-18:00

Industrial area of Limassol (Remedica) 08:30-19:30

LARNACA

Parking place Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 07:30-19:30

Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca 07:30-19:30

Church of Saint Nicolas, Drosia 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Synikismos Makariou, Larnaca 07:30-19:30

“Antonis Papadopoulos” Stadium, Larnaca 07:30-19:30

Kition Athletic Center 08:30-18:00

Sunday schools, Aradippou 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Kiti 08:30-18:00

Cultural Hall Xylofagou 08:30-18:00

Old Municipal Council of Oroklini 08:30-18:00

KEPO Lefkara 09:00-17:30

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 07:30-19:30

European University of Cyprus, Engomi (next to coffee shop) 08:30-18:00

University of Nicosia, Engomi (UNESCO Ampitheater) 08:30-19:30

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 07:30-19:30

Eleftheria Square, Nicosia 07:30-19:30

Church of Agios Georgios, Agios Dometios 09:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Archbishop Makarios, Platy, Aglandjia 09:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Aglandjia 07:30-17:30

Gymnasium of Pallouriotissa 07:30-19:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Georgios Latsia 07:30-19:30

Church of Agios Stylianos, Synikismos Aspres, Lakatamia 07:30-19:30

Mall of Cyprus, Strovolos (underground parking) 09:00-19:30

Church tis tou Theou Sofias, Strovolos 09:30-19:30

Municipality of Strovolos 08:30-18:00

Crossing of Stavrou Avenue and Iosif Hadjiosif Avenue (in front of Coffee Island) 07:30-19:30

Lyceum of Acropolis 08:30-18:30

Church of Agios Charalambos, Geri 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Nicolas Kato Deftera 07:30-19:30

Nicosia Mall 09:00-19:30

“House of Volunteer,” Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00

Dali Health Centre 07:30-19:30

Muniicpal Council of Arediou 08:30-18:00

Elementary School of Galata 09:00-17:00

Municipal Council of Astromeritis 08:30-18:00

Industrial Area of Strovolos (Air Control) 08:00-16:30

PAPHOS

Gymnasium of Apostolos Pavlos, Paphos 07:30-17:30

Gymnasium of Agios Theodoros, Paphos 07:30-17:30

Former residence of district officer Paphos 07:30-19:30

“Stelios Kyriakides” Stadium Paphos 07:30-19:00

King’s Avenue Mall, Paphos (main entrance) 09:00-19:30

Sculpure Park of Geroskipou 08:30-18:00

Cultural Center of Polis Chrysochous Municipality 08:30-18:00

FAMAGUSTA,

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 07:30-19:30

Parking Place of Zorbas bakery, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Regional Land and Survey Office of Famagusta, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Church of Agia Napa, Agia Napa 07:30-19:30

Municipal Council of Frenaros 08:30-18:00