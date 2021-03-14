News Local Where to get a rapid test on Monday, 15 March

Υπουργείο Υγείας – Πρόγραμμα ελέγχου με τη μέθοδο rapid test αντιγόνου Λευκωσία, Κύπρος Δειγματοληψία πολιτών με τη μέθοδο της ταχείας ανίχνευσης αντιγόνου COVID-19. // Health Ministry - Antigen rapid test program Lefkosia, Cyprus Citizens’ testing using the COVID-19 rapid antigen detection method.

The Health Ministry announced the locations where the general population can take a rapid antigen test on Monday, 15 March.

Businesses need to ensure that employees get tested on a weekly basis as follows:

  • Businesses/services employing up to 3 people, all employees should be tested.
  • Businesses/services employing between 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should be tested.
  • Businesses/services employing more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should be tested, whichever is higher in number.

Additionally, the self-employed and the domestic employees and/or people caring for elders or disabled persons or people providing assistance to individuals who are unable to take care of themselves are obligated to participate in the program.

All teachers and school staff are also required to undergo a weekly check with a rapid antigen test.

Moreover, as of 8 March, students aged 12 and over are required to submit a negative rapid test certificate on a weekly basis. The Ministry noted that there will be mobile testing units in public and private high schools but staff and pupils can take the test at other testing units if they so wish.

On Monday, 15 March, the testing units will be operating as follows:

District Location of testing units Operating hours
Lemesos
 Agios Ioannis Eleimon Church, Lemesos

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
(12 units) ‘Andreas Themistocleous’ TEPAK building, Agia Zoni (old land registry, Athinon street)

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Apostles Peter and Paul Church, Kapsalos

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  “Sigma Bakery” parking area, Kapsalos (Agias Filaxeos Street, next to Scandia)

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Panagia Evangelistria Church, Polemidia

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Irinis Square, Agios Athanasios (in front of the Town Hall)

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Productivity Centre, Linopetra (next to the parking area, 1 Elpidas Street)

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Agia Varvara Church, Zakaki

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Germasogeia Municipality (parking area, Patron Street, former Skaros)

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Erimi Healthcare Centre (Opposite former Cyprus Cooperative Bank)

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Panagia Chrysaifiliotissa Church, Agia Fila (Mavrokordatou Street, near CYTA)

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Multifunctional Centre, Pyrgos, Lemesos

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
Larnaka
(8 units)		 “Agios Georgios Kontos” Cultural Centre, Larnaka

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Larnaka Municipal Theatre

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Apostolos Varnavas Church, Larnaka (Krasia area)

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  “Agios Savvas” Spiritual Centre, Livadia

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  “Ermis Aradippou” Union, Aradippou

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Old Community Council of Oroklini (1 Armonias Street)

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Kiti Community Council

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Xylofagou Cultural Events Hall (next to the roundabout)

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
Lefkosia
(15 units)		 State Fair, Engomi (in front of the East Entrance)

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Agios Pavlos Church, Agios Dometios

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Apostolos Andreas Church, Aglantzia (Kyrenia Avenue)

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Agios Polydoros Church, Kaimakli

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Agios Georgios Church, Latsia

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Lakatamia Municipality (parking area, behing building)

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Agios Dimitrios Church, Acropolis

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Geri Municipality

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Agios Georgios Church, Deftera

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  «Home of the Volunteer», Kokkinotrimithia

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Dali Health Centre

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Astromeritis Community Council

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Galata Primary School

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
Pafos
(4 units)		 Municipality Square, Pafos, Pafos

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Former House of the District Officer, Pafos (Griva Digeni Street)

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Apostolou Andrea Church, Poli Chrysochous

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
  Geroskipou Square (in front of the Post Office)

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.

Ammochostos
(3 units)

 Spiritual Centre of the Metropolitan Church of Paralimni

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
Agia Napa Church, Agia Napa

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.
Frenaros Community Council

9.30 a.m. -5.30 p.m.

It is clarified that citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes at the testing sites.

By Josephine Koumettou
