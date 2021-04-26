Where to get a rapid test on Holy Tuesday, 27 April

Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees are in progress.

For the smooth and safe operation of businesses that have been activated according to the Decrees, employers in businesses, as well as the Heads of Departments/Services in the public and wider public sector, are obliged to coordinate the rapid testing of the employees, so that the mandatory weekly testing of the personnel, through the rapid antigen test, is ensured as follows:

Businesses/services employing up to 3 people, all employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing between 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should be tested, whichever is higher in number.

Additionally, the self-employed and the domestic employees and/or people caring for elders or disabled persons or people providing assistance to individuals who are unable to take care of themselves are obligated to participate in the program.

It is recalled that all teachers and school staff without exception are required to undergo a weekly check with a rapid antigen test. The negative result certificate should be presented during the checks. At the same time, according to the Decree, dated 2 March, as of 8 March, students aged 12 and over are required to submit a negative rapid test certificate on a weekly basis. It is noted that mobile testing units will be located in public and private Lyceums and Technical Schools, however, staff and students can be tested at the various testing units, as well.

Thus, employees may proceed to the testing units operating in all Districts, according to the plan designed by the employer/head.

On Tuesday, 27 April, the testing units will be operating as follows:

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-17:30

“Grigori Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 09:30-18:30

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-17:30

Parking place of Frederick University, Havouza area 08:00-16:00

Apostles Petros and Pavlos Church, Kapsalos 08:30-17:30

Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 08:30-18:00

Cultural Center, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-17:30

Commercial Center former “Orphanides” Polemidia (back side) 08:30-18:00

Tsirion Stadium (west side – main entrance) 08:00-16:00

“Eirini’ Square, Agios Athanasios 08:30-18:00

Productivity Center, Linopetra 08:30-18:00

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 08:30-17:30

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 09:00-18:00

Municipal parking place, former tavern Skaros, Germasoyia 08:30-18:00

Municipal Stadium of Erimi 08:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Chrysaifyliotissa, Agia Fyla 08:30-17:30

Multi-purpose Center of Pyrgos, Limassol 08:30-18:00

Exhibition Center “Aphrodite Amathusia” Agios Tychonas 08:30-18:00

LARNACA

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Municipal Theatre, Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Church of Saint Nicolaos, Drosia 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Synikismos Makariou, Kamares area 08:30-18:00

“Antonis Papadopoulos” stadium, Larnaca 08:30-18:00

“Ermis Aradippou” Club, Aradippou 08:30-18:00

Church of Timios Prodromos, Dromolaxia 08:30-18:00

Building of Old Supermarket, Xylotymbou 08:30-18:00

Municipal Building of Athienou (covered parking place) 08:30-18:00

Industrial Area of Aradippou (FCG) 08:00-16:30

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-19:00

Parking place of “Papaphilippou” amusement park, Engomi 09:00-18:30

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 08:30-17:30

Eleftheria Square, Nicosia 09:00-18:30

Church Agios Georgios, Agios Dometios 08:30-17:30

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 08:30-17:30

Church of Agios Stylianos, Synikismos Aspres Lakatamia 08:30-17:30

Church Agia Sofia, Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Strovolos Municipality 09:00-18:00

Crossing of Stavrou Avenue and Iosif Hadjiosif Avenue (in front of Coffee Island) 09:30-18:30

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-17:30

Holy Church Aftostegaseos Geri 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Nicolaos Kato Deftera 08:30-17:30

“House of Volunteer,” Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00

Dali Health Centre 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Peristerona 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Agia Varvara 08:30-17:30

Square in front of Municipal Council of Klirou 08:30-17:30

Industrial Area of Ergates (covered parking Elysee) 08:00-16:30

PAPHOS

Square of Municipality, Paphos 08:30-18:00

Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:30-18:00

ERA KORIVOS outside parking area 08:30-18:00

Church of Chloraka 08:30-17:30

Municipal Medica Center of Polemi 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Emba 08:30-17:30

FAMAGUSTA,

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Parking place of Zorbas bakery, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

“Onisillos” Club, Sotira 08:30-17:30

Adults’ Club, Derynia 08:30-17:30