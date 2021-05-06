Where to get a rapid test on Friday, 7 May

The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Friday, 7 May.And it made it clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-18:00

“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 08:00-18:00

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00

Parking place of Frederick University, Chavouza area 08:30-16:00

Apostles Petros and Pavlos Church, Kapsalos 07:30-19:00

Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 08:30-18:00

Cultural center, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Polemidia 08:00-19:00

Commercial center former Orphanides, Polemidia (back side) 08:30-18:00

Tsirion Stadium (west side – main entrance) 08:00-16:00

“Eirini’ Square, Agios Athanasios 08:00-19:00

Productivity Center, Linopetra 08:30-18:00

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 07:30-19:00

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 08:30-18:00

Municipal parking place, former Skaros Tavern Germasoyia 08:30-18:00

Municipal stadium Erimi 08:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Chrysaifyliotissa, Agia Fyla 08:30-18:00

Exhibition center “Aphrodite Amathusia” Agios Tychonas 08:30-18:00

Main Square of Pissouri 08:30-18:00

Amphitheater of Mouttagiaka 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Trachoni 08:30-18:00

LARNACA

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Synikismos Makariou, Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Church of Saint Nicolas, Drosia 08:30-18:00

“Antonis Papadopoulos” Stadium, Agii Anargyroi 07:30-19:00

“Ermis Aradippou” Club, Aradippou 08:30-18:00

Old Municipal Council of Oroklini 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Kiti 08:30-18:00

Cultural Hall Xylofagou 08:30-18:00

Industrial Area of Aradippou (MAKITA) 08:00-16:30

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 07:30-19:00

Papaphilippou amusement park, Engomi 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 08:30-18:00

Eleftheria Square, Nicosia 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Georgios, Agios Dometios 08:30-18:00

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 08:30-18:00

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Stylianos, Synikismos Aspres, Lakatamia 08:30-18:00

Church tis tou Theou Sofias, Strovolos 07:30-19:00

Parking place of Prodromos Street post office 08:30-18:00

Crossing of Stavrou Avenue and Iosif Hadjiosif Avenue (in front of Coffee Island) 07:30-19:00

Strovolos Municipality 09:30-18:00

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Charalambos, Geri 08:30-18:00

Church Agios Nicolas Kato Deftera 07:30-19:00

Municipal Council of Synoikismos Anthoupolis 08:30-18:00

“House of Volunteer,” Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00

Dali Health Centre 08:30-18:00

“Triptolemos” Club, Evrychou 09:00-17:00

Municipal Council of Peristerona 08:30-18:00

Events hall near Elementary School of Lympia 08:30-18:00

PAPHOS

Square of Municipality, Paphos 08:30-18:00

Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:30-18:00

ERA KORIVOS outside parking area 08:00-19:008:30-18:00

Square opposite Municipal Council of Emba 08:30-18:00

Square of Geroskipou (in front of post office) 08:30-18:00

FAMAGUSTA,

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Parking place of Zorbas Bakery, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Regional Land and Survey Office of Famagusta, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Church of Agia Napa, Agia Napa 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Frenaros 08:30-18:00