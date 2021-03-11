News Local Where to get a rapid test on Friday, 12 March

Where to get a rapid test on Friday, 12 March

Υπουργείο Υγείας – Πρόγραμμα ελέγχου με τη μέθοδο rapid test αντιγόνου Λευκωσία, Κύπρος Δειγματοληψία πολιτών με τη μέθοδο της ταχείας ανίχνευσης αντιγόνου COVID-19. // Health Ministry - Antigen rapid test program Lefkosia, Cyprus Citizens’ testing using the COVID-19 rapid antigen detection method.

Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees are in progress.

For the smooth and safe operation of businesses that have been activated according to the Decrees, employers in businesses, as well as the Heads of Departments/Services in the public and wider public sector, are obliged to coordinate the rapid testing of the employees, so that the mandatory weekly testing of the personnel, through the rapid antigen test, is ensured as follows:

Businesses/services employing up to 3 people, all employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing between 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should be tested, whichever is higher in number.

Additionally, the self-employed and the domestic employees and/or people caring for elders or disabled persons or people providing assistance to individuals who are unable to take care of themselves are obligated to participate in the program.

It is recalled that all teachers and school staff without exception are required to undergo a weekly check with a rapid antigen test. The negative result certificate should be presented during the checks. At the same time, according to the Decree, dated 2 March, as of 8 March, students aged 12 and over are required to submit a negative rapid test certificate on a weekly basis. It is noted that mobile testing units will be located in public and private Lyceums and Technical Schools, however, staff and students can be tested at the various testing units, as well.

Thus, employees may proceed to the testing units operating in all Districts, according to the plan designed by the employer/head.

On Friday, 12 March, the testing units will be operating as follows:

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-17:30

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-17:30

Parking Place of Frederick University, Havouza area 08:30-17:30

Apostles Petros and Pavlos Church, Kapsalos 08:30-17:30

Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Polemidia 08:30-17:30

Open air parking place Limassol Shopping Center 08:30-17:30

Tsirion Stadium (west side – main entrance) 08:00-16:00

“Eirini’ Square, Agios Athanasios 08:30-17:30

Productivity Center, Linopetra 08:30-17:30

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 08:30-17:30

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 08:30-17:30

Former Skaros, Germasogia 08:30-17:30

Medical Center Erimi 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Chrysaifyliotissa, Agia Fyla 08:30-17:30

Exhibition Center “Aphrodite Amathusia” 08:30-17:30

Main Square of Pissouri 08:30-17:30

Amphitheater of Mouttagiaka 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Trachoni 08:30-17:30

 

LARNACA

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Church of Apostle Barnabas, (Krasia area), Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Hall of Spiritual Center “Agios Savvas,” Livadia 08:30-17:30

“Ermis Aradippou” Club, Aradippou 08:30-17:30

Old Municipal Council of Oroklini 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Kiti 08:30-17:30

Cultural Hall Xylofagou 08:30-17:30

Industrial area of Aradippou (MAKITA parking place) 08:00-16:30

 

 

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-17:30

Parking Place Papaphilippou amusement park, Engomi 08:30-17:30

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 08:30-17:00

PASYDY Building, Nicosia 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Pavlos, Agios Pavlos, Agios Dometios 08:30-17:00

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 08:30-17:30

Municipality of Lakatamia (parking place at the back) 08:30-17:30

Church Agia Sofia, Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Strovolos Municipality 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-17:30

Geri Municipality, 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios Deftera 08:30-17:30

“House of Volunteer,” Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-17:30

Dali Health Centre 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Anthoupolis Refugee Housing 10:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Evrychou 10:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Peristerona 08:30-17:30

Events hall near Elementary School of Lymbia 08:30-17:30

 

PAPHOS

“28th October” Square, Paphos 08:30-17:30

Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:00-1(:30

ERA KORIVOS outside parking area 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Emba 08:30-17:30

Coffee shop square Geroskipou 08:30-17:30

 

FAMAGUSTA,

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-17:30

Chruch Agia Napa, Agia Napa 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council of Frenaros

(PIO)

By gavriella
Previous articleHigh percentage of British strain of COVID-19 in Cyprus
Next articlePresentation of CovTracer-EN contact tracing application

Top Stories

World

EU drugs regulator gives green light to J&J’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine

gavriella -
The European Union's drugs regulator on Thursday (March 11) recommended conditionally approving Johnson & Johnson's single dose COVID-19 vaccine, as the bloc seeks to...
Read more
Local

Cyprus did not report blood clot case following AstraZeneca vaccination

gavriella -
Cyprus authorities have not reported any case of blood clot following vaccinations with the AstraZeneca shot or any other shot, the Ministry of Health...
Read more
Local

Presentation of CovTracer-EN contact tracing application

gavriella -
The Ministry of Health and the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy held a press conference to present the national digital contact...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Friday, 12 March

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more
Local

High percentage of British strain of COVID-19 in Cyprus

gavriella -
The British strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is detected in a percentage of 25.7% in the community of Cyprus. According to specialized tests carried...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus did not report blood clot case following AstraZeneca vaccination

gavriella -
Cyprus authorities have not reported any case of blood clot following vaccinations with the AstraZeneca shot or any other shot, the Ministry of Health...
Read more
Local

Presentation of CovTracer-EN contact tracing application

gavriella -
The Ministry of Health and the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy held a press conference to present the national digital contact...
Read more
Local

High percentage of British strain of COVID-19 in Cyprus

gavriella -
The British strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is detected in a percentage of 25.7% in the community of Cyprus. According to specialized tests carried...
Read more
Local

Strong winds at Limassol-Paphos highway

gavriella -
The Police are asking drivers to be particularly careful due to strong winds in the area of the Limassol-Paphos highway from Episkopi until the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros