News Local Where to get a rapid test on Friday, 12 February

Where to get a rapid test on Friday, 12 February

Υπουργείο Υγείας – Πρόγραμμα ελέγχου με τη μέθοδο rapid test αντιγόνου Λευκωσία, Κύπρος Δειγματοληψία πολιτών με τη μέθοδο της ταχείας ανίχνευσης αντιγόνου COVID-19. // Health Ministry - Antigen rapid test program Lefkosia, Cyprus Citizens’ testing using the COVID-19 rapid antigen detection method.

The Health Ministry has announced the rapid testing locations for Friday, 12 February, for the general population and employees.

It also reminded employers/managers that they are responsible for ensuring that personnel take a rapid antigen test on a weekly basis as follows:

For businesses that employ up to 3 people, all employees should take the test

For businesses from 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should take the test

For businesses that employ more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should take the test, whichever number is greater.

The locations for rapid tests tomorrow are:

LIMASSOL

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 08:30-17:30

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-17:30

Frederick University car park (next to St George Havouza church) 08:30-17:30

Apostles Petros and Pavlos and Artemios Church, Kapsalos 08:30-17:30

Church Pabagia Chrysaifyliotissa, Agia Fyla 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Polemidia 08:30-17:30

Underground parking place Limassol Shopping Center 08:30-17:30

Productivity Center, Linopetra 08:30-17:30

Holy church of Agia Barbara, Zakaki 08:30-17:30

Parking place of Germasoyia Municipality 08:30-17:30

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 08:30-17:30

“Eirini” square Agios Athanasios 08:30-17:30

Erimi Medical Centre 08:30-17:30

Exhibition center “Afrodite Amathusia” Agios Tychonas 08:30-17:30

Pissouri Main Square 08:30-17:30

Amphitheater Moutagiakka 08:30-17:30

 

LARNACA

Cultural Center Agios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Larnaca Municipal Theatre, Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Church of Apostle Barnabas, (Krasia area), Larnaca 08:30-17:30

Hall of Spiritual Center “Agios Savvas”, Livadia 08:30-17:30

“Omonoia Aradippou” Club, Aradippou 08:30-17:30

Industrial Area Aradippou (parking palce MAKITA) 08:30-17630

Old Municipal Council Oroklini 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Kiti 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Xylofagou 08:30-17:30

 

NICOSIA

International State Fair (East entrance) 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Spyridonas (behind Lykavitos police station) 08:30-17:00

Luna Park Papafilipou car park, Engomi 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Pavlos, Agios Pavlos 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis 08:30-17:30

Church of Apostle Andreas, Aglandjia 08:30-17:30

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios, Latsia 08:30-17:30

Church of Agia Paraskevi, Lakatamia 08:30-17:30

Church Agia Sofia, Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Vasilios, Strovolos 08:30-17:30

Town Hall Geri, 08:30-17:30

Church Agios Georgios Deftera 08:30-17:30

Church Apostolos Varnavas, Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-17:30

Dali Health Centre 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council,  Peristerona 08:30-17:30

Elementary School Galata 09:00-17:00

Municipal Council Anthoupolis Refugee Housing 08:30-17:30

Events Hall near Lymbia Elementary school 08:30-17:30

 

PAPHOS

Church Apostle Pavlos and Varnavas, Paphos 08:30-17:30

Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:30-17:30

Parking place ERA KORIVOS 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Emba 08:30-17:30

Coffee shop Square Geroskipou 08:30-17:30

 

FAMAGUSTA

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 08:30-17:30

Church Agia Napa, Agia Napa 08:30-17:30

Municipal Council Frenaros 08:30-17:30

 

By gavriella
Previous article9,264 vaccination appointments for citizens over 76
Next articleWe do not accept Turkey’s expansionist policies, Cyprus government stresses

Top Stories

Local

103 new cases of COVID-19, one death announced on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 218,...
Read more
World

Siberian blast freezes Britain to coldest since 1995: Minus 23 Celsius

gavriella -
Britain recorded the lowest temperature in 26 years on Thursday (February 11) after a bitingly cold blast of Siberian weather swirled in from Russia,...
Read more
World

Spain: Major worker unions hold strike for rise in minimum wage

gavriella -
Thousands of Spanish workers have staged a mass protest in capital Madrid on Thursday, Feb. 11, seeking an increase in their wages. Upon the calls...
Read more
Local

Cyprus Medical Association: AstraZeneca vaccine only to people under 65

gavriella -
The position of the Cyprus Medical Association is that there is no strong scientific proof for the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people...
Read more
Local

We do not accept Turkey’s expansionist policies, Cyprus government stresses

gavriella -
Turkey must realize that we do not accept its expansionist policies, Cyprus Government  Spokesman, Kyriakos Koushos said in a written statement on Thursday, commenting...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

103 new cases of COVID-19, one death announced on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 218,...
Read more
Local

Cyprus Medical Association: AstraZeneca vaccine only to people under 65

gavriella -
The position of the Cyprus Medical Association is that there is no strong scientific proof for the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people...
Read more
Local

We do not accept Turkey’s expansionist policies, Cyprus government stresses

gavriella -
Turkey must realize that we do not accept its expansionist policies, Cyprus Government  Spokesman, Kyriakos Koushos said in a written statement on Thursday, commenting...
Read more
Local

9,264 vaccination appointments for citizens over 76

gavriella -
As of tomorrow 12 February, people over 76 years of age will have access to the Vaccination Portal in order to arrange a vaccination...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros