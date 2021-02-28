News Local Where to get a rapid test Monday March 1st

Where to get a rapid test Monday March 1st

Υπουργείο Υγείας – Πρόγραμμα ελέγχου με τη μέθοδο rapid test αντιγόνου Λευκωσία, Κύπρος Δειγματοληψία πολιτών με τη μέθοδο της ταχείας ανίχνευσης αντιγόνου COVID-19. // Health Ministry - Antigen rapid test program Lefkosia, Cyprus Citizens’ testing using the COVID-19 rapid antigen detection method.

 

Aiming towards the monitoring of the community and workplaces, the  government continues free programmes of rapid antigen testing for employees of businesses that have been activated according to the relevant covid protocols and the general population.

Businesses/services employing up to 3 people, all employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing between 4 to 10 people, at least 4 employees should be tested.

Businesses/services employing more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should be tested, whichever is higher in number.

Additionally, the self-employed and the domestic employees and/or people caring for elders or disabled persons or people providing assistance to individuals who are unable to take care of themselves are obligated to participate in the program.

On Monday March 1st, the testing units will be operating as follows:

Limassol

(18 areas)

Ayios Ioannis Eleimonos church

8.30-5.30

Lidl Supermarket parking place, Franklin Roosevelt street

8.30-5.30

Grigoris Ayksentiou square

8.30-5.30

‘Andreas Themistocleous TEPAK building, Ayia Zoni

8.30-5.30

Apostles Peter and Paul church, Kapsalos

8.30-5.30

Lidl supermarket parking place, Kapsalos

8.30-5.30

Panayia Chrysaifiliotissa church, Ayia Fyla, near CYTA

8.30-5.30

Panayia Evangelistria church, Polemidia

8.30-5.30

Limassol Shopping centre underground parking place, Polemidia

8.30-5.30

Eirini square, Ayios Athanasios

8.30-5.30

Productivity Centre, Linopetra

8.30-5.30

Ayia Varvara church, Zakaki

8.30-5.30

Yermasoyia Municipality

8.30-5.30

Atlantica Oasis hotel lobby, Yermasoyia

8.30-5.30

Tsireion stadium, west side, main entrance

8-4

Erimi Medical Centre

8.30-5.30

Pyrgos Limassol Multipurpose Centre

8.30-5.30

Limassol Industrial Area, Lordos Plastics covered parking place

8-4.30

Larnaca

(8 areas)

Ayios Yeorgios Kontos cultural centre

8.30-5.30

Larnaca Municipal Theatre

8.30-5.30

Saint Barnabas church, Krasia area

8.30-5.30

‘Ayios Savvas’ Spiritual Cente Hall, Leivadia

8.30-5.30

Ermis Aradippou club building, Aradippou

8.30-5.30

Oroklini Old Community Council building

8.30-5.30

Kition Community Council

8.30-5.30

Ksylofagou Community Council

8.30-5.30

Nicosia

(19 areas)

International State Fair area, Engomi, East Entrance

8.30-5.30

Saint Spyridon church, Nicosia, Lykavitos area

8.30-5

Saint Paul Church, Ayios Dhometios

8.30-5.30

Apostle Andreas church, Aglantzia, Kyrenias Avenue

8.30-5.30

Panayia Evangelistria church, Pallouriotissa

8.30-5.30

Ayios Polydoros church, Kaimakli

8.30-5.30

Ayios Yeorgios church, Latsia

8.30-5.30

Ayia Paraskevi church, Lakatamia

8.30-5.30

Theou Sophias church, Strovolos

8.30-5.30

Strovolos town hall

8.30-5.30

Ayios Spyridonas church, Strovolos

8.30-5.30

Yeri town hall

8.30-5.30

Ayios Georgios church, Deftera

8.30-5.30

«Volunteer House», Kokkinotrimithia

8.30-5.30

Dali Health Centre

8.30-5.30

Arediou Community Council

8.30-5.30

Astromeritis Community Council

8.30-5.30

Galata primary school

9-5

Strovolos Industrial Area, Air Control covered area

8-4.30

Paphos

(5 areas)

Lidl supermarket parking place

8.30-5.30

Administrative director former residence

8.30.-5.30

ERA KORIVOS parking place, near Paphiacon

8.30–5.30

Apostle Andreas church, Polis

8.30-5.30

Yeroskipou square post office

8.30-5.30

Famagusta (3 areas)

Paralimni bishopric church Spiritual Centre

8.30-5.30

Ayia Napa church

8.30-5.30

Frenaros Community Council

8.30-5.30

Identification documents are necessary.

By Constantinos Tsintas
