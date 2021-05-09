Where to get a rapid Covid-19 antigen test on Monday

NewsLocalWhere to get a rapid Covid-19 antigen test on Monday

The Health Ministry has announced the sites all across the island where you can get a rapid Covid-19 antigen test on Monday.

The Ministry also reminded that people have to show proof of identity.

Here are the sites islandwide:

 

District Sampling points work hours
Limassol (20 sites)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Grigori Axentiou Square, Limassol 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
TEPAK – Andreas Themistokleous Building, Athens Street 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Frederick University 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Ayios Ioannis Eleimonos Church, Limassol 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Apostles Peter and Paul Church, Kapsalos 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Sigma bakery parking lot, Kapsalos 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Cultural Center in Mesa Yitonia 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Evangelistria Church, Polemidia 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Shopping center former Orphanides Polemidia 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Tsireo Stadium (West Side – Main Entrance) 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
In front of City Hall, Ayios Athanasios 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Productivity Center, Linopetra 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Agia Varvara Church, Zakaki 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Hotel Atlantica Oasis, Germasogeia 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Municipal Parking Center, former tavern Skaros, Germasogeia 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Erimi Stadium 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Panagia Chrysafyliotissa Church, Ayia Phyla (near CyTA) 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Pyrgos multipurpose centre 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Omodos Conference Center (next to the Monastery of the Holy Cross) 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Limassol Industrial Area (Remedica) 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Larnaca

(9  sites)

 Cultural Center of Ayos Georgios Kontos, Larnaca 7:30 a.m. to7  p.m.
Larnaca Municipal Theatre 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Makarios Community Council, Kamares area (Agios Vassiliou Street 5) 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Ayios Nikolaos Church, Drosia 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Apostolos Loukas, Aradippou Sunday School Area 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Old Community Council of Oroklini 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Community Council of Kiti 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Xylophagos Culture Hall 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Nicosia

(24  sites)

 State Exhibition Centre, Engomi (Eastern Entrance) 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Papaphilippou Lunapark, Makedonitissa 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Agios Spyridonas Church, Nicosia (behind Lycavitos Police Station) 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Eleftheria Square, Nicosia 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Ayios Georgios Church, Ayios Dometios 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Apostolos Andreas Church, Aglantzia 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Ayios Polydoros Church, Kaimakli 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Ayios Georgios Church, Latsia 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Ayios Stylianos Church, Aspres housing estate, Lakatamia 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Ayia Sophia Church, Strovolos 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Stavros and Joseph Hadjiosif Avenues, Strovolos (in front of Coffee  Island) 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Prodromos post office parking, Strovolos 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Strovolos Town Hall 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Ayios Dimitrios Church, Acropolis 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Ayios Charalambous Church, Tseri 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Ayios Nikolaos Church, Kato Deftera 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Volunteers House” Kokkinotrimithia 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Dhali Health Center 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Nicosia Mall 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Astromeritis Community Council 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Arediou Community Council 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Galata Primary School 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Strovolos Industrial Area (Propylaion Street 46) 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Paphos

(5  points)

 Town Hall Square, Paphos 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Former Prefect’s House, Paphos (Griva Digeni Street) 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
ERA KORIVOS forecourt (opposite Pafiakos Stadium) 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Cultural Center of the Municipality of Polis Chrysochous 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Geroskipou Square (in front of Post Office) 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Famagusta

(5  points)

 Cultural Center of Paralimni 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Parking area next to Zorbas Bakery, Paralimni 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Famagusta Lands Office, Paralimni 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Ayia Napa Church, Ayia Napa 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Frenaros Community Council 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
