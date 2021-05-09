Where to get a rapid Covid-19 antigen test on Monday

The Health Ministry has announced the sites all across the island where you can get a rapid Covid-19 antigen test on Monday.
The Ministry also reminded that people have to show proof of identity.
Here are the sites islandwide:
|District
|Sampling points
|work hours
|Limassol (20 sites)
|Grigori Axentiou Square, Limassol
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|TEPAK – Andreas Themistokleous Building, Athens Street
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Frederick University
|8 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Ayios Ioannis Eleimonos Church, Limassol
|7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Apostles Peter and Paul Church, Kapsalos
|7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Sigma bakery parking lot, Kapsalos
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Cultural Center in Mesa Yitonia
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Evangelistria Church, Polemidia
|7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Shopping center former Orphanides Polemidia
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Tsireo Stadium (West Side – Main Entrance)
|8 a.m.-4 p.m.
|In front of City Hall, Ayios Athanasios
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Productivity Center, Linopetra
|7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Agia Varvara Church, Zakaki
|7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Hotel Atlantica Oasis, Germasogeia
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Municipal Parking Center, former tavern Skaros, Germasogeia
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Erimi Stadium
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Panagia Chrysafyliotissa Church, Ayia Phyla (near CyTA)
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Pyrgos multipurpose centre
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Omodos Conference Center (next to the Monastery of the Holy Cross)
|10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
|Limassol Industrial Area (Remedica)
|8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
|Larnaca
(9 sites)
|Cultural Center of Ayos Georgios Kontos, Larnaca
|7:30 a.m. to7 p.m.
|Larnaca Municipal Theatre
|7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Makarios Community Council, Kamares area (Agios Vassiliou Street 5)
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Ayios Nikolaos Church, Drosia
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium
|7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Apostolos Loukas, Aradippou Sunday School Area
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Old Community Council of Oroklini
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Community Council of Kiti
|7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Xylophagos Culture Hall
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Nicosia
(24 sites)
|State Exhibition Centre, Engomi (Eastern Entrance)
|7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Papaphilippou Lunapark, Makedonitissa
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Agios Spyridonas Church, Nicosia (behind Lycavitos Police Station)
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Eleftheria Square, Nicosia
|8 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Ayios Georgios Church, Ayios Dometios
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Apostolos Andreas Church, Aglantzia
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Ayios Polydoros Church, Kaimakli
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Ayios Georgios Church, Latsia
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Ayios Stylianos Church, Aspres housing estate, Lakatamia
|7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Ayia Sophia Church, Strovolos
|7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Stavros and Joseph Hadjiosif Avenues, Strovolos (in front of Coffee Island)
|7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Prodromos post office parking, Strovolos
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Strovolos Town Hall
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Ayios Dimitrios Church, Acropolis
|7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Ayios Charalambous Church, Tseri
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Ayios Nikolaos Church, Kato Deftera
|7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Volunteers House” Kokkinotrimithia
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Dhali Health Center
|7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Nicosia Mall
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Astromeritis Community Council
|8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
|Arediou Community Council
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Galata Primary School
|9 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Strovolos Industrial Area (Propylaion Street 46)
|8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
|Paphos
(5 points)
|Town Hall Square, Paphos
|7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Former Prefect’s House, Paphos (Griva Digeni Street)
|7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|ERA KORIVOS forecourt (opposite Pafiakos Stadium)
|7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Cultural Center of the Municipality of Polis Chrysochous
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Geroskipou Square (in front of Post Office)
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Famagusta
(5 points)
|Cultural Center of Paralimni
|7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Parking area next to Zorbas Bakery, Paralimni
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Famagusta Lands Office, Paralimni
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Ayia Napa Church, Ayia Napa
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Frenaros Community Council
|8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.