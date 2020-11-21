Where to get a rapid antigen test today

The Health Ministry issued on Friday evening an updated list of the locations island-wide where the general population can take a rapid antigen test on Saturday, 21 November.

The programme was launched on 16 November and is part of a government effort to evaluate the epidemiological situation amongst the general population.

The Health Ministry has said that the programme is aimed at all citizens and especially those in professions that come into contact with the public, front-line professionals and goods distributors.

Citizens will be advised on their test results by text message within 24 hours or in writing, if they so wish, by the mobile units within 30 minutes from the sample collection.

The testing locations for today are: