Where to get a rapid antigen test today

The Health Ministry issued on Friday evening an updated list of the locations island-wide where the general population can take a rapid antigen test on Saturday, 21 November.

The programme was launched on 16 November and is part of a government effort to evaluate the epidemiological situation amongst the general population.

The Health Ministry has said that the programme is aimed at all citizens and especially those in professions that come into contact with the public, front-line professionals and goods distributors.

Citizens will be advised on their test results by text message within 24 hours or in writing, if they so wish, by the mobile units within 30 minutes from the sample collection.

The testing locations for today are:

District Location Time
Paphos
  1. Papantoniou supermarket car park (Ellados Avenue)
 8 am-5 pm
2. Eleftheriou Venizelou Avenue (in front of the Citizen Service Centre) 8 am-5 pm
3. Panayias Chrysoaematousis Church, Chlorakas 9 am-7 pm
Limassol
  1. Gregori Afxendiou Square (district administration office)
 8 am-5 pm
2. Alfamega supermarket car park, Linopetra 8 am-5 pm
3. Limassol Shopping Centre, Polemidia (former Orphanides) 9 am-5 pm
4. Molos – Caffe Nero area 8 am-5 pm
5. Molos – Old Port 8 am-5 pm
Larnaca
  1. Livadia (Stelios Andreou supermarket car park)
 8 am-5 pm
2. Kiti community council 8 am-5 pm
3. Europe Square 8 am-5 pm
4. Jumbo car park 8 am-5 pm
Famagusta
  1. Panayias Eleousis Church, Liopetri
 8 am-5 pm
Nicosia
  1. Athienitis supermarket car park, (John Kennedy Avenue, Pallouriotissa)
 8 am-5 pm
2. Alphamega supermarket car park, Engomi 8 am-5 pm
3. Dali Outpatient Clinic 8 am-7 pm
4. Junction of Stavrou and Iosif Hadjiosif Avenues (in front of Coffee Island) 8 am-5 pm
5. Eleftheria Square (at the start of Ledra street) 8 am-5 pm
By Josephine Koumettou
