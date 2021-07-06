Where to get a free rapid test on Wednesday, 7 July

The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Wednesday, 7 July. And it made it clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.
LIMASSOL
“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 07:30-19:30
TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00
Elementary School of Panagia Tricherousa, Kapsalos 08:30-13:00
Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 07:30-19:30
Elementary School of Chalkoutsa, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-18:00
Elementary School of Agiou Neofytou, Kato Polemidia 08:30-18:00
Elementary School of Ekali 14:00-18:00
Municipality of Ypsonas 08:30-17:30
My Mall Limassol 08:00-19:30
Municipal parking place, former Skaros Tavern Germasoyia 08:30-18:00
Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 07:30-19:30
B’ Elementary School of Potamos Germasoyias 08:30-13:00
A’ Elementary School of Agios Athanasios 14:00-18:00
Municipal stadium Erimi 07:30-19:30
Municipal Council of Trimiklini 08:30-18:00
Municipal Medical Center of Episkopi 08:30-18:00
Athletic Center “Glavkos Clerides,” Agros 09:0018:00
Industrial area of Ypsonas (covered parking place) 08:00-17:30
LARNACA
Elementary School Zenon, Kamares Area, Larnaca 07:30-18:30
Elementary School of Michalakis Paridis, Drosia 07:30-18:30
Elementary School of Agios Ioannis 08:30-18:00
Elementary School of Leivadia 08:30-18:00
Kition Athletic Center 08:30-18:00
A’ Elementary School of Aradippou 07:30-18:30
Municipal Council of Ormidia 08:30-18:00
Municipal Medical Center of Kornos 08:30-18:00
Athletic Union of Maroni 08:30-18:00
Municipal Council of Pervolia 08:30-18:00
Gymnasium of Athienou 08:30-18:00
Hall of Culture Xylofagou 08:30-18:00
NICOSIA
Lefkotheo Indoor Gym, Engomi 07:30-19:30
European University of Cyprus, Engomi (next to coffee shop) 08:30-18:00
Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 07:30-19:30
Eleftheria Square (under the bridge) 07:30-19:30
B’ Elementary School of Agios Dometios 08:30-18:00
D’ Elementary School of Aglandjia. 07:30-18:30
Gymnasium of Pallouriotissa 08:30-18:00
A’ Elementary School of Kaimakli 08:30-18:00
B’ Elementary School of Latsia 08:30-18:00
A’ Elementary School of Lakatamia 08:30-18:00
Mall of Cyprus, Strovolos (underground parking) 08:00-19:30
Elementary School Pefkios Georgiadis, Strovolos 08:30-18:00
Elementary School Konstantinoupoleos, Strovolos 08:30-18:00
Elementary School of Acropolis 08:30-18:00
Church of Agios Charalambos, Geri 07:30-19:30
Church Agios Nicolas Kato Deftera 07:30-19:30
Nicosia Mall 08:00-19:30
B’ Elementary School of Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00
A’ Elementary School of Dali 08:30-18:00
Municipal Council of Farmakas 08:30-18:00
B’ Elementary School of Tseri 08:30-18:00
Church Metamorfosis tou Sotiros, Pera Chorio Nisou 08:30-18:00
Municipal Council of Pyrgos Tyllirias 14:00-18:00
Industrial area of Dali (Laiko Cosmos) 07:30-16:30
PAPHOS
Former residence of district officer Paphos 07:30-19:30
“Stelios Kyriakides” Stadium Paphos 08:00-19:00
King’s Avenue Mall, Paphos (main entrance) 08:00-19:30
A’ Elementary School Geroskipou 07:30-18:30
Municipal Council of Timi 08:30-18:00
Square “Vrysi ton Pegiotisson,” Pegia 08:30-18:00
FAMAGUSTA
Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 07:30-19:30
A’ Elementary School of Paralimni 08:30-18:00
C’ Elementary School of Paralimni 08:30-18:00
Seniuor Citizens Club Avgorou 08:30-18:00
Ethnikofrona Somatia Liopetriou 08:30-18:00
Church of Agia Napa, Agia Napa 08:30-18:00