Where to get a free rapid test on Wednesday, 23 June

The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Wednesday, 23 June. And it made it clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.
LIMASSOL
“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 07:30-19:30
TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 07:30-19:30
Elementary School of Panagia Tricherousa, Kapsalos 08:30-14:00
Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 07:30-19:30
Elementary School of Kontovathkia, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-18:00
Elementary School of Agiou Neofytou, Kato Polemidia 08:30-18:00
Elementary School of Archangel Michael, Kato Polemidia 08:30-18:00
Elementary School of Ekali 08:30-18:00
Commercial Center, former Orphanides, Podemidia 07:30-19:30
Municipality of Ypsonas 08:30-17:30
My Mall Limassol 08:00-19:30
Municipal parking place, former Skaros Tavern Germasoyia 08:30-18:00
Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 07:30-19:30
Elementary School of Germasoyia 08:30-18:00
Gymnasium of Agios Athanasios 08:30-18:00
Municipal stadium Erimi 07:30-19:30
Municipal Council of Trimiklini 08:30-18:00
Municipal Medical Center of Episkopi 08:30-18:00
Athletic Center “Glavkos Clerides” Agros 09:00-18:00
Industrial Area of Ypsonas (covered parking place) 08:30-17:30
LARNACA
Municipal Council of Synikismos Makariou, Larnaca 07:30-19:30
Elementary School of Michalakis Paridis, Drosia 07:30-18:30
Elementary School of Agios Ioannis 08:30-18:00
Elementary School of Leivadia 08:30-18:00
Kition Athletic Center 08:30-18:00
Sunday schools, Aradippou 07:30-19:30
Municipal Council of Skarinou 08:30-18:00
Municipal Council of Ormideia 08:30-18:00
Municipal Medical Center of Kornos 08:30-18:00
Athletic Union of Maroni 08:30-18:00
Municipal Council of Pervolia 08:30-18:00
Gymnasium of Athienou 08:30-18:00
Hall of Culture Xylofagou 08:30-18:00
NICOSIA
Lefkotheo Indoor Gym, Engomi 07:30-19:30
European University of Cyprus, Engomi (next to coffee shop) 08:30-18:00
Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 07:30-19:30
Eleftheria Square (under the bridge) 07:30-19:30
B’ Elementary School of Agios Dometios 08:30-18:00
D’ Elementary School of Aglandjia. 07:30-18:30
Gymnasium of Pallouriotissa 08:30-18:00
A’ Elementary School of Kaimakli 08:30-18:00
B’ Elementary School of Latsia 08:30-18:00
A’ Elementary School of Lakatamia 08:30-18:00
Mall of Cyprus, Strovolos (underground parking) 08:00-19:30
Elementary School Pefkios Georgiadis, Strovolos 08:30-18:00
Elementary School Konstantinoupoleos, Strovolos 08:30-18:00
Elementary School of Acropolis 08:30-18:00
Church of Agios Charalambos, Geri 07:30-19:30
Church Agios Nicolas Kato Deftera 07:30-19:30
Nicosia Mall 08:00-19:30
B’ Elementary School of Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00
A’ Elementary School of Dali 08:30-18:00
Municipal Council of Farmakas 09:00-17:00
B’ Elementary School of Tseri 08:30-18:00
Church Metamorfosis tou Sotiros Pera Chorio Nisou 08:30-18:00
Municipal Council of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias 14:00-18:00
Industrial Area of Dali (Laiko-Cosmos) 07:30-16:30
PAPHOS
Former residence of district officer Paphos 07:30-19:30
“Stelios Kyriakides” Stadium Paphos 08:00-19:00
King’s Avenue Mall, Paphos (main entrance) 08:00-19:30
A’ Elementary School Geroskipou 07:30-18:30
Municipal Medical Center of Timi 08:30-18:00
Square “Vrysi ton Pegiotisson” Pegeia 08:30-18:00
FAMAGUSTA
Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 07:30-19:30
Regional Land and Survey Office of Famagusta, Paralimni 07:30-19:30
A’ Elementary School of Paralimni 08:30-18:00
Club for Elderly People, Avgorou 08:30-18:00
Ethnikofrona Somatia Liopetri 08:30-18:00
Church of Agia Napa, Agia Napa 08:30-18:00