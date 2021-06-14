Where to get a free rapid test on Tuesday 15 June

The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Tuesday, 15 June. And it made it clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.

LIMASSOL

“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 07:30-19:30

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00

Tsireion Gymnasium 08:30-18:00

Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 07:30-19:30

“Marios Tokas” Square, Mesa Gitonia 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Polemidia 08:30-18:00

Commercial Center, former Orphanides, Podemidia 07:30-19:30

Square of Ypsonas Municipality 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Linopetra 08:30-18:00

My Mall Limassol 08:00-19:30

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 07:30-19:30

Municipal parking place, former Skaros Tavern Germasoyia 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Athanasios 08:30-18:00

Municipal stadium Erimi 07:30-19:30

Multi-purpose Center of Pyrgos Limassol 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Trachoni 08:30-18:00

Exhibition Center “Aphrodite Amathusia” Agios Tychonas 07:30-19:30

LARNACA

Kition Athletic Center 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Petraki Kyprianou, Larnaca 07:30-19:30

Church of Saint Nicolas, Drosia 07:30-19:30

Municipal Council of Synikismos Makariou, Larnaca 07:30-19:30

Lyceum of Leivadia 13:30-19:30

Sunday schools of Aradippou 07:30-19:30

Municipal Amphitheater of Dromolaxia and Meneou Municipality 07:30-19:30

Building of Old Supermarket of Xylotymbou 08:30-18:00

Industrial area of Aradippou (FCG) 07:30-16:30

NICOSIA

Lefkotheo Indoor Gym, Engomi 07:30-19:30

European University of Cyprus, Engomi (next to coffee shop) 08:30-18:00

University of Nicosia, Engomi (UNESCO Ampitheater) 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 07:30-19:30

Eleftheria Square (under the bridge) 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Dometios 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Archbishop Makarios, Platy Aglandjia. 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Pallouriotissa 07:30-19:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 07:30-19:30

Lyceum of Latsia 07:30-19:30

Lyceum of Agios Georgios, Lakatamia 13:30-19:30

Mall of Cyprus, Strovolos (underground parking) 08:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Vasilios, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Konstantinoupoleos, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Acropolis 13:30-19:30

Church of Agios Charalambos, Geri 07:30-19:30

Church Agios Nicolas Kato Deftera 07:30-19:30

Nicosia Mall 08:00-19:30

Regional Gymnasium of Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Dali 13:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Anthoupolis 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Agia Varvara 08:30-18:00

Municipal Medical Center of Lythrodontas 08:30-18:00

Square in front of Municipal Council of Klirou 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Peristerona 08:30-18:00

Industrial Area of Ergates (Elysee parking) 07:30-17:00

PAPHOS

Former residence of district officer Paphos 07:30-19:30

“Stelios Kyriakides” Stadium Paphos 07:30-19:00

King’s Avenue Mall, Paphos (main entrance) 08:00-19:30

Sculpture Park Geroskipou 07:30-19:30

Church of Chloraka 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Emba 08:30-18:00

Municipal Medical Center of Polemi 08:30-18:00

FAMAGUSTA

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 07:30-19:30

Regional Land and Survey Office of Famagusta, Paralimni 07:30-19:30

“Onisilos” Club Sotira 08:30-18:00

Municipal Amphitheater, Deryneia 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Kokkinochoria, Frenaros 08:30-18:00