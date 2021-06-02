Where to get a free rapid test on Thursday 3 June

The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Thursday, 3 June. And it made it clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.

LIMASSOL

“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 07:30-19:30

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00

“Marios Tokas” Square, Mesa Geitonia 08:30-18:00

Tsireion Gymnasium 08:30-18:00

Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Polemidia 08:30-18:00

Commercial Center, former Orphanides, Podemidia 07:30-19:30

Square of Ypsonas Municipality 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Linopetra 08:30-18:00

My Mall Limassol 08:00-19:30

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 07:30-19:30

Municipal parking place, former Skaros Tavern Germasoyia 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Athanasios 08:30-18:00

Municipal stadium Erimi 07:30-19:30

Multi-purpose Center of Pyrgos Limassol 08:30-18:00

Hall of former SPE Pachnas 08:30-18:00

Square of Municipal Council of Pelendri 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Kolossi 08:30-18:00

Cultural Center of Pano Platres 09:00-14:00

Industrial Area of Agios Athanasios (Medochemie) 08:00-17:30

LARNACA

Kition Athletic Center 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Petraki Kyprianou, Larnaca 07:30-19:30

Church of Saint Nicolas, Drosia 07:30-19:30

Municipal Council of Synikismos Makariou, Larnaca 07:30-19:30

Lyceum of Leivadia 13:30-19:30

Sunday schools of Aradippou 08:30-18:00

Municipal Amphitheater of Dromolaxia and Meneou Municipality 07:30-19:30

Building of Old Supermarket of Xylotymbou 08:30-18:00

KEPO of Lefkara 08:30-18:00

NICOSIA

Lefkotheo Indoor Gym, Engomi 07:30-19:30

European University of Cyprus, Engomi (next to coffee shop) 08:30-18:00

University of Nicosia, Engomi (UNESCO Ampitheater) 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 07:30-19:30

Eleftheria Square (under the bridge) 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Dometios 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Archbishop Makarios, Platy Aglandjia. 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Pallouriotissa 07:30-19:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Latsia 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Agios Georgios, Lakatamia 13:30-19:30

Mall of Cyprus, Strovolos (underground parking) 08:00-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Vasilios, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Konstantinoupoleos, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Acropolis 13:30-19:30

Church of Agios Charalambos, Geri 07:30-19:30

Church Agios Nicolas Kato Deftera 07:30-19:30

Nicosia Mall 08:00-19:30

Regional Gymnasium of Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Dali 13:30-19:30

Cultural Center Square of Analyontas 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Agia Varvara 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Arediou 08:30-18:00

Holy Bishopric of Tamasou and Oreini, Episkopio 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Kakopetria 09:00-17:30

PAPHOS

Former residence of district officer Paphos 07:30-19:30

“Stelios Kyriakides” Stadium Paphos 07:30-19:00

King’s Avenue Mall, Paphos (main entrance) 08:00-19:30

Sculpture Park Geroskipou 07:30-19:00

Cultural Center of Polis Chrysochous Municipality 08:30-18:00

New Church of Christ’s Birth, Tala 08:30-18:00

Industrial Area of Mesogi 08:00-16:30

FAMAGUSTA

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 07:30-19:30

Parking Place of Zorbas bakery, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Regional Land and Survey Office of Famagusta, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Kokkinochoria, Frenaros 08:30-18:00

“Onisillos” Club, Sotira 07:30-19:30

Municipal Amphitheater Deryneia 07:30-19:30