Where to get a free rapid test on Thursday 3 June

The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Thursday, 3 June. And it made it clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.
LIMASSOL
“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 07:30-19:30
TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00
“Marios Tokas” Square, Mesa Geitonia 08:30-18:00
Tsireion Gymnasium 08:30-18:00
Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 07:30-19:30
Gymnasium of Polemidia 08:30-18:00
Commercial Center, former Orphanides, Podemidia 07:30-19:30
Square of Ypsonas Municipality 07:30-19:30
Gymnasium of Linopetra 08:30-18:00
My Mall Limassol 08:00-19:30
Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 07:30-19:30
Municipal parking place, former Skaros Tavern Germasoyia 07:30-19:30
Gymnasium of Agios Athanasios 08:30-18:00
Municipal stadium Erimi 07:30-19:30
Multi-purpose Center of Pyrgos Limassol 08:30-18:00
Hall of former SPE Pachnas 08:30-18:00
Square of Municipal Council of Pelendri 08:30-18:00
Lyceum of Kolossi 08:30-18:00
Cultural Center of Pano Platres 09:00-14:00
Industrial Area of Agios Athanasios (Medochemie) 08:00-17:30
LARNACA
Kition Athletic Center 08:30-18:00
Gymnasium of Petraki Kyprianou, Larnaca 07:30-19:30
Church of Saint Nicolas, Drosia 07:30-19:30
Municipal Council of Synikismos Makariou, Larnaca 07:30-19:30
Lyceum of Leivadia 13:30-19:30
Sunday schools of Aradippou 08:30-18:00
Municipal Amphitheater of Dromolaxia and Meneou Municipality 07:30-19:30
Building of Old Supermarket of Xylotymbou 08:30-18:00
KEPO of Lefkara 08:30-18:00
NICOSIA
Lefkotheo Indoor Gym, Engomi 07:30-19:30
European University of Cyprus, Engomi (next to coffee shop) 08:30-18:00
University of Nicosia, Engomi (UNESCO Ampitheater) 08:30-18:00
Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 07:30-19:30
Eleftheria Square (under the bridge) 07:30-19:30
Gymnasium of Agios Dometios 08:30-18:00
Gymnasium of Archbishop Makarios, Platy Aglandjia. 07:30-19:30
Gymnasium of Pallouriotissa 07:30-19:30
Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-18:00
Lyceum of Latsia 08:30-18:00
Lyceum of Agios Georgios, Lakatamia 13:30-19:30
Mall of Cyprus, Strovolos (underground parking) 08:00-19:30
Gymnasium of Agios Vasilios, Strovolos 08:30-18:00
Gymnasium of Konstantinoupoleos, Strovolos 08:30-18:00
Lyceum of Acropolis 13:30-19:30
Church of Agios Charalambos, Geri 07:30-19:30
Church Agios Nicolas Kato Deftera 07:30-19:30
Nicosia Mall 08:00-19:30
Regional Gymnasium of Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00
Lyceum of Dali 13:30-19:30
Cultural Center Square of Analyontas 08:30-18:00
Gymnasium of Agia Varvara 08:30-18:00
Municipal Council of Arediou 08:30-18:00
Holy Bishopric of Tamasou and Oreini, Episkopio 08:30-18:00
Municipal Council of Kakopetria 09:00-17:30
PAPHOS
Former residence of district officer Paphos 07:30-19:30
“Stelios Kyriakides” Stadium Paphos 07:30-19:00
King’s Avenue Mall, Paphos (main entrance) 08:00-19:30
Sculpture Park Geroskipou 07:30-19:00
Cultural Center of Polis Chrysochous Municipality 08:30-18:00
New Church of Christ’s Birth, Tala 08:30-18:00
Industrial Area of Mesogi 08:00-16:30
FAMAGUSTA
Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 07:30-19:30
Parking Place of Zorbas bakery, Paralimni 08:30-18:00
Regional Land and Survey Office of Famagusta, Paralimni 08:30-18:00
Gymnasium of Kokkinochoria, Frenaros 08:30-18:00
“Onisillos” Club, Sotira 07:30-19:30
Municipal Amphitheater Deryneia 07:30-19:30