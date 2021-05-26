Where to get a free rapid test on Thursday, 27 May

The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Thursday, 27 May.And it made it clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.

LIMASSOL

“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 07:30-19:30

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00

Tsireion Gymnasium 08:30-18:00

Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 07:30-19:30

Cultural center, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Polemidia 08:30-18:00

Commercial Center, former Orphanides, Podemidia 07:30-19:30

Square of Ypsonas Municipality 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Linopetra 08:30-18:00

My Mall Limassol 08:00-19:30

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 07:30-19:30

Municipal parking place, former Skaros Tavern Germasoyia 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Athanasios 08:30-18:00

Municipal stadium Erimi 07:30-19:30

Multi-purpose Center Pyrgos Limassol 08:30-18:00

Hall of former SPE Pachnas 08:30-18:00

Square of Municipal Council of Pelendri 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Kolossi 08:30-18:00

Industrial area of Agios Athanasios (Medochemie) 08:00-17:30

LARNACA

Municipal Council of Synikismos Makariou, Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Petraki Kyprianou Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Church of Saint Nicolas, Drosia 07:30-19:30

Lyceum of Leivadia 13:30-19:30

Kition Athletic Center 08:30-18:00

Sunday schools, Aradippou 08:30-18:00

Municipal Amphitheater of Dromolaxia and Meneou Municipality 07:30-19:30

Building of Old Supermarket Xylotymbou 08:30-18:00

KEPO Lefkara 09:00-17:30

NICOSIA

Lefkotheo Indoor Gym, Engomi 07:30-19:30

European University of Cyprus, Engomi (next to coffee shop) 08:30-18:00

University of Nicosia, Engomi (UNESCO Ampitheater) 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 07:30-19:30

Eleftheria Square (under the bridge) 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Dometios 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Archbishop Makarios, Platy Aglandjia. 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Pallouriotissa 07:30-19:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Latsia 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Agios Georgios, Lakatamia 13:30-19:30

Mall of Cyprus, Strovolos (underground parking) 08:00-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Vasilios, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Konstantinoupoleos, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Acropolis 13:30-19:30

Church of Agios Charalambos, Geri 07:30-19:30

Church Agios Nicolas Kato Deftera 07:30-19:30

Nicosia Mall 08:00-19:30

Regional Gymnasium of Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Dali 13:30-19:30

Cultural Center Analiontas Square 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Agia Varvara 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Arediou 08:30-18:00

Holy Bishopric of Tamasou and Oreinis, Episkopio 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Kakopetria 09:00-17:30

PAPHOS

Former residence of district officer Paphos 07:30-19:30

“Stelios Kyriakides” Stadium Paphos 07:30-19:00

King’s Avenue Mall, Paphos (main entrance) 08:00-19:30

Sculpture Park Geroskipou 08:30-18:00

Municipal Center of Polis Chrysochous Municipality 08:30-18:00

New Church of Christ’s Birth, Tala 08:30-18:00

Industrial area of Mesogi 08:00-16:30

FAMAGUSTA

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 07:30-19:30

Parking Place of Zorbas bakery, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Regional Land and Survey Office of Famagusta, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Kokkinochoria, Frenaros 08:30-18:00

Onisillos Club Sotira 07:30-19:30

Municipal Amphitheater of Deryneia 07:30-19:30