Where to get a free rapid test on Thursday, 22 July

The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Thursday, 22 July. And it made it clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.
LIMASSOL
“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 07:30-19:30
TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00
Elementary School of Panagia Tricherousa, Kapsalos 08:30-13:00
Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 07:30-19:30
Elementary School of Chalkoutsa, Mesa Gitonia 07:30-18:30
Elementary School of Apostolou Varnava, Kato Polemidia 08:30-18:00
Elementary School of Ekali 14:00-18:00
Municipality of Ypsonas 08:30-17:30
My Mall Limassol 08:00-19:30
Municipal parking place, former Skaros Tavern Germasoyia 07:30-19:30
Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 07:30-19:30
B’ Elementary School of Potamos Germasoyia 08:30-13:00
Gymnasium of Agios Athanasios 14:00-18:00
Municipal stadium Erimi 07:30-19:30
Multi-purpose Center of Pyrgos Limassol 08:30-18:00
Hall of former SPE Pachnas 09:00-13:00
Municipal Council of Pelendri 08:30-18:00
Cultural Center of Pano Platres 15:00-17:30
LARNACA
Elementary School Zenon, Kamares Area, Larnaca 07:30-18:30
Elementary School of Michalakis Paridis, Drosia 07:30-18:30
Elementary School of Agios Ioannis 07:30-18:30
Elementary School of Leivadia 07:30-18:30
Kition Athletic Center 08:30-18:00
A’ Elementary School of Aradippou 07:30-18:30
B’ Elementary School of Dromolaxia 07:30-18:30
A’ Elementary School of Xylotymbou 07:30-18:30
KEPO of Lefkara 09:00-17:30
NICOSIA
Lefkotheo Indoor Gym, Engomi 07:30-19:30
European University of Cyprus, Engomi (next to coffee shop) 07:30-19:30
Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 07:30-19:30
Eleftheria Square (under the bridge) 07:30-19:30
B’ Elementary School of Agios Dometios 08:30-18:00
D’ Elementary School of Aglandjia. 07:30-18:30
Gymnasium of Pallouriotissa 07:30-18:30
A’ Elementary School of Kaimakli 08:30-18:00
B’ Elementary School of Latsia 08:30-18:00
A’ Elementary School of Lakatamia 07:30-18:30
Mall of Cyprus, Strovolos (underground parking) 08:00-19:30
Elementary School Pefkios Georgiadis, Strovolos 07:30-18:30
Elementary School Konstantinoupoleos, Strovolos 07:30-18:30
Elementary School of Acropolis 08:30-18:00
Church of Agios Charalambos, Geri 07:30-19:30
Church Agios Nicolas Kato Deftera 07:30-19:30
Nicosia Mall 08:00-19:30
B’ Elementary School of Kokkinotrimithia 07:30-18:30
A’ Elementary School of Dali 07:30-18:30
Municipal Council of Arediou 08:30-18:00
Cultural Center Square of Analyontas 08:30-18:00
Municipal Council of Kakopetria 09:00-17:30
PAPHOS
Former residence of district officer Paphos 07:30-19:30
“Stelios Kyriakides” Stadium Paphos 08:00-19:00
King’s Avenue Mall, Paphos (main entrance) 08:00-19:30
A’ Elementary School Geroskipou 07:30-18:30
Cultural Center of Polis Chrysochous Municipality 08:30-18:00
New Church of Christ’s Birth, Tala 09:00-17:30
FAMAGUSTA
Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 07:30-19:30
A’ Elementary School of Paralimni 07:30-18:30
C’ Elementary School of Paralimni 07:30-18:30
Church of Agia Napa, Agia Napa 07:30-19:30
Municipal Council of Frenaros 07:30-19:30
“Onisillos” Club, Sotira 08:30-18:00
Municipal Amphitheater Deryneia 08:30-18:00