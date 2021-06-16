Where to get a free rapid test on Thursday 17 June

The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Thursday, 17 June. And it made it clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.
LIMASSOL
“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 07:30-19:30
TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00
“Marios Tokas” Square, Mesa Geitonia 07:30-19:30
Tsireion Gymnasium 08:30-18:00
Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 07:30-19:30
Gymnasium of Polemidia 08:30-18:00
Commercial Center, former Orphanides, Podemidia 07:30-19:30
Square of Ypsonas Municipality 07:30-19:30
Gymnasium of Linopetra 08:30-18:00
My Mall Limassol 08:00-19:30
Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 07:30-19:30
Municipal parking place, former Skaros Tavern Germasoyia 07:30-19:30
Gymnasium of Agios Athanasios 08:30-18:00
Municipal stadium Erimi 07:30-19:30
Multi-purpose Center of Pyrgos Limassol 08:30-18:00
Hall of former SPE Pachnas 08:30-18:00
Square of Municipal Council of Pelendri 08:30-18:00
Cultural Center of Pano Platres 09:00-14:00
Industrial Area of Agios Athanasios (Medochemie) 08:00-17:30
LARNACA
Kition Athletic Center 08:30-18:00
Gymnasium of Petraki Kyprianou, Larnaca 07:30-19:30
Church of Saint Nicolas, Drosia 07:30-19:30
Municipal Council of Synikismos Makariou, Larnaca 07:30-19:30
Lyceum of Leivadia 13:30-19:30
Sunday schools of Aradippou 07:30-19:30
Municipal Amphitheater of Dromolaxia and Meneou Municipality 07:30-19:30
Building of Old Supermarket of Xylotymbou 08:30-18:00
KEPO of Lefkara 09:00-17:30
NICOSIA
Lefkotheo Indoor Gym, Engomi 07:30-19:30
European University of Cyprus, Engomi (next to coffee shop) 08:30-18:00
University of Nicosia, Engomi (UNESCO Ampitheater) 08:30-18:00
Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 07:30-19:30
Eleftheria Square (under the bridge) 07:30-19:30
Gymnasium of Agios Dometios 08:30-18:00
Gymnasium of Archbishop Makarios, Platy Aglandjia. 07:30-19:30
Gymnasium of Pallouriotissa 07:30-19:30
Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 07:30-19:30
Lyceum of Latsia 08:30-18:00
Lyceum of Agios Georgios, Lakatamia 13:30-19:30
Mall of Cyprus, Strovolos (underground parking) 08:00-19:30
Gymnasium of Agios Vasilios, Strovolos 08:30-18:00
Gymnasium of Konstantinoupoleos, Strovolos 08:30-18:00
Lyceum of Acropolis 13:30-19:30
Church of Agios Charalambos, Geri 07:30-19:30
Church Agios Nicolas Kato Deftera 07:30-19:30
Nicosia Mall 08:00-19:30
Regional Gymnasium of Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00
Lyceum of Dali 13:30-19:30
Cultural Center Square of Analyontas 08:30-18:00
Gymnasium of Agia Varvara 08:30-18:00
Municipal Council of Arediou 08:30-18:00
Holy Bishopric of Tamasou and Oreini, Episkopio 08:30-18:00
Municipal Council of Kakopetria 09:00-17:30
PAPHOS
Former residence of district officer Paphos 07:30-19:30
“Stelios Kyriakides” Stadium Paphos 07:30-19:00
King’s Avenue Mall, Paphos (main entrance) 08:00-19:30
Sculpture Park Geroskipou 07:30-19:00
Cultural Center of Polis Chrysochous Municipality 07:30-19:00
New Church of Christ’s Birth, Tala 09:00-17:30
Industrial Area of Mesogi 08:00-16:30
FAMAGUSTA
Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 07:30-19:30
Regional Land and Survey Office of Famagusta, Paralimni 07:30-19:30
Gymnasium of Kokkinochoria, Frenaros 08:30-18:00
“Onisillos” Club, Sotira 07:30-19:30
Municipal Amphitheater Deryneia 07:30-19:30