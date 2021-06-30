Where to get a free rapid test on Thursday, 1 July

The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Thursday, 1 July. And it made it clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.
LIMASSOL
“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 07:30-19:30
TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00
Elementary School of Panagia Tricherousa, Kapsalos 08:30-13:00
Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 07:30-19:30
Elementary School of Kontovathkia, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-18:00
Elementary School of Agiou Neofytou, Kato Polemidia 08:30-18:00
Elementary School of Ekali 14:00-18:00
Municipality of Ypsonas 08:30-17:30
My Mall Limassol 08:00-19:30
Municipal parking place, former Skaros Tavern Germasoyia 08:30-18:00
Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 07:30-19:30
B’ Elementary School of Potamos Germasoyia 08:30-13:00
Gymnasium of Agios Athanasios 14:00-18:00
Municipal stadium Erimi 07:30-19:30
Multi-purpose Center of Pyrgos Limassol 08:30-18:00
Hall of former SPE Pachnas 08:30-18:00
Municipal Council of Pelendri 08:30-18:00
Cultural Center of Pano Platres 10:00-14:00
Industrial Area of Agios Athanasios (Medochemie) 08:00-17:30
LARNACA
Elementary School Zenon, Kamares Area, Larnaca 07:30-18:30
Elementary School of Michalakis Paridis, Drosia 07:30-18:30
Elementary School of Agios Ioannis 08:30-18:00
Elementary School of Leivadia 08:30-18:00
Kition Athletic Center 08:30-18:00
A’ Elementary School of Aradippou 07:30-19:30
B’ Elementary School of Dromolaxia 08:30-18:00
A’ Elementary School of Xylotymbou 08:30-18:00
KEPO of Lefkara 09:00-17:30
NICOSIA
Lefkotheo Indoor Gym, Engomi 07:30-19:30
European University of Cyprus, Engomi (next to coffee shop) 08:30-18:00
Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 07:30-19:30
Eleftheria Square (under the bridge) 07:30-19:30
B’ Elementary School of Agios Dometios 08:30-18:00
D’ Elementary School of Aglandjia. 07:30-18:30
Gymnasium of Pallouriotissa 08:30-18:00
A’ Elementary School of Kaimakli 08:30-18:00
B’ Elementary School of Latsia 08:30-18:00
A’ Elementary School of Lakatamia 08:30-18:00
Mall of Cyprus, Strovolos (underground parking) 08:00-19:30
Elementary School Pefkios Georgiadis, Strovolos 08:30-18:00
Elementary School Konstantinoupoleos, Strovolos 08:30-18:00
Elementary School of Acropolis 08:30-18:00
Church of Agios Charalambos, Geri 07:30-19:30
Church Agios Nicolas Kato Deftera 07:30-19:30
Nicosia Mall 08:00-19:30
B’ Elementary School of Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00
A’ Elementary School of Dali 08:30-18:00
Municipal Council of Arediou 08:30-18:00
Cultural Center Square of Analyontas 08:30-18:00
Municipal Council of Kakopetria 09:00-17:30
PAPHOS
Former residence of district officer Paphos 07:30-19:30
“Stelios Kyriakides” Stadium Paphos 08:00-19:00
King’s Avenue Mall, Paphos (main entrance) 08:00-19:30
A’ Elementary School Geroskipou 07:30-18:30
Cultural Center of Polis Chrysochous Municipality 08:30-18:00
New Church of Christ’s Birth, Tala 09:00-17:30
Industrial Area of Mesogi 08:00-16:30
FAMAGUSTA
Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 07:30-19:30
A’ Elementary School of Paralimni 08:30-18:00
C’ Elementary School of Paralimni 08:30-18:00
Municipal Council of Frenaros 08:30-18:00
“Onisillos” Club, Sotira 08:30-18:00
Municipal Amphitheater Deryneia 08:30-18:00