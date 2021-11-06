Where to get a free rapid test on Sunday November 7th

Only the following groups of citizens are allowed free rapid tests:
- Minors up to 17. It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.
- Persons aged 18 or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit.
- Pregnant women who are unable for medical reasons to be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate. It is clarified that from 1 to 7 August, pregnant women will be able to present to the testing units a medical certificate from their Gynecologist confirming that vaccination is not recommended. From 8 August onwards, the procedure should be followed for obtaining the relevant approval from the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health.
- Individuals who have been vaccinated with the 1stdose, for the three-week period that they are obliged to be tested as a precondition for the issue of a SafePass. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
- Individuals who have completed their vaccination scheme but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be presented.
- Individuals holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 180 daysbut wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery certificate must be presented.
All citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.
On Sunday November 7, 2021, the testing units will be operating in the following areas:
|District
|Location of testing units
|Operating hours
|Limassol
(8 units)
|University Square, Limassol (behind TEPAK)
|9.00 a.m. – 5.00 p.m.
|Hall of Cultural Events, Pano Polemidia
|9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m
|My Mall Limassol
|9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Hotel Atlantica Oasis, Yermasogeia (hotel lobby)
|9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Conference Center of Municipal Council of Kolossi 0900-1700 pm
Episkopi community clinic 1300-1700 pm
Kyperounta community council 0900-1600 pm
Pissouri central square 0900-1200pm
|
Larnaca
(10 units)
|Parking Place Ayios Georgios Kontos, Larnaca
Makarios settlement community council, Kamares
Metropolis Mall 0900-1800 pm
|9.00 a.m. – 5.00 p.m.
|Square of Leivadia (next to Bank of Cyprus)
|9.00 a.m. – 5.00 p.m.
|Area near Municipal Medical Center of Aradippou
Old Kition Kindergarten
Ormideia Community Council, underground area
Kornos community council
Athienou Municipal Hall
Agglisides Community Council
|9.00 a.m. – 5.00 p.m.
|Nicosia(18 units)
|Municipality of Ayios Dometios (events hall)
|9.00 a.m. – 5.00 p.m.
|European University of Cyprus
|8.00 a.m. – 5.00 p.m.
|Health Center of Aglandjia (east entrance)
Psimolofou community clinic
Paliometocho community clinic
|9.00 a.m. – 5.00 p.m.
|Holy Church of Panayia Evangelistria, Palouriotissa
|10.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)
|9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Holy Church of Ayios Georgios, Latsia
|10.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Holy Church tis tou Theou Sofias
Saint Constantine and Helen church, Tseri 1000-1700pm
Tamasou and Oreinis Holy Bishopric, Episkopeio 1000-1700pm
|10.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Municipal Gallery of Lakatamia
|9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Nicosia Mall
|9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Municipal Medical Center Dali
Peristerona Community Council
Kakopetria Community Council
Lythrodrontas community clinic
Livaderos park, Palaichori (1000-1500)
|9.00 a.m. – 5.00 p.m.
|Paphos(4 units)
|Kings Avenue Mall, Paphos (main entrance)
|9.00 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Municipality Square (next to “Evseveia” club)
Polis Chrysochous cultural centre
Chlorakas church (1000-1700)
|9.00 a.m. – 5.00 p.m.
|Ammohostos(5 units)
|Municipal Building of Paralimni (covered parking place)-0900-1800
Ayia Napa church 0900-1700
Dheryneia senior citizens centre 0900-1700
Avgorou senior citizens centre 0900-1700
Liopetri national clubs 0900-1700