Where to get a free rapid test on Sunday May 30

The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Saturday, 29 May. And it made it clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.

LIMASSOL

Saint John Eleimonos church 0900-01900

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00

Tsireion Gymnasium 08:30-18:00

Laniteio Lyceum 13:30-19:30

Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 07:30-19:30

Cultural center, Mesa Gitonia 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Polemidia 08:30-18:00

Commercial Center, former Orphanides, Podemidia 07:30-19:30

Square of Ypsonas Municipality 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Linopetra 08:30-18:00

My Mall Limassol 08:00-19:30

Gymnasium of Zakaki 08:30-18:00

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 07:30-19:30

Municipal parking place, former Skaros Tavern Germasoyia 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Athanasios 08:30-18:00

Municipal stadium Erimi 07:30-19:30

Multi-purpose center of Pyrgos Limassol 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Kolossi 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Palodia 08:30-18:00

Municipal Medical Center of Eptagonia 08:30-18:00

LARNACA

Municipal Council of Synikismos Makariou, Larnaca 07:30-19:30

Lyceum of Agios Georgios, Larnaca 13:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Petraki Kyprianou, Larnaca 07:30-19:30

Church of Saint Nicolas, Drosia 07:30-19:30

Lyceum of Leivadia 13:30-19:30

Kition Athletic Center 08:30-18:00

Sunday schools, Aradippou 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Athienou 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Kiti 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Oroklini 08:30-18:00

Municipal Medical Center of Kornos 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Pervolia 07:30-19:30

Municipal Medical Center of Anafotia 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Skarinou 08:30-18:00

NICOSIA

Lefkotheo Indoor Gym, Engomi 07:30-19:30

European University of Cyprus, Engomi (next to coffee shop) 08:30-18:00

University of Nicosia, Engomi (UNESCO Ampitheater) 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 07:30-19:30

Eleftheria Square (under the bridge) 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Dometios 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Archbishop Makarios, Platy Aglandjia. 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Pallouriotissa 07:30-19:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 07:30-19:30

Lyceum of Latsia 07:30-19:30

Lyceum of Agios Georgios, Lakatamia 13:30-19:30

Mall of Cyprus, Strovolos (underground parking) 08:00-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Vasilios, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Konstantinoupoleos, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

GSP Stadium (parking N2) 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Acropolis 13:30-19:30

Church of Agios Charalambos, Geri 07:30-19:30

Church Agios Nicolas Kato Deftera 07:30-19:30

Nicosia Mall 08:00-19:30

Regional Gymnasium of Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Dali 13:30-19:30

Municipal Council of Arediou 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Astromeritis 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Akaki 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Pera Chorio Nisou 08:30-18:00

Municipal Medical Center of Lythrodontas 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Kyriakos Anachoritis, Kambos 12:00-14:00

PAPHOS

Former residence of district officer Paphos 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Apostle Pavlos 08:30-18:00

“Stelios Kyriakides” Stadium Paphos 07:30-19:00

King’s Avenue Mall, Paphos (main entrance) 08:00-19:30

Sculpture Park Geroskipou 08:30-18:00

Cultural Center of Municipality of Polis Chrysochous 08:30-18:00

Municipal Medical Center of Timi 08:30-18:00

Church of Chloraka 08:30-18:00

Square of Mesogi Muncipal Council 08:30-18:00

Square of Tsada Municipal Council 08:30-18:00

Municipal Medical Center of Giolou 14:00-18:00

FAMAGUSTA

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 07:30-19:30

Parking Place of Zorbas bakery, Paralimni 07:30-19:30

Regional Land and Survey Office of Famagusta, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Church of Agia Napa, Agia Napa 07:30-19:30

Elderly People’s club, Avgorou 08:30-18:00

Ethnikofrona Somatia Liopetriou 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Kokkinochoria, Frenaros 08:30-18:00

Main square, of synikismos Agios Georgios, Vrysoules 08:30-12:30

Main square of Achna forest 13:30-17:30