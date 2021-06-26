Where to get a free rapid test on Sunday, 27 June

The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Sunday, 27 June. And it made it clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.
LIMASSOL
“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 08:30-19:30
TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-19:30
Elementary School of Panagia Tricherousa, Kapsalos 08:30-18:00
Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 08:30-19:30
Elementary School of Kontovathkia, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-18:00
Elementary School of Agiou Neofytou, Kato Polemidia 08:30-18:00
Elementary School of Ekali 08:30-18:00
Commercial Center, former Orphanides, Podemidia 08:30-19:30
A’ Elementary Schhol of Ypsonas 08:30-17:30
My Mall Limassol 08:30-19:30
Municipal parking place, former Skaros Tavern Germasoyia 08:30-18:00
Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 08:30-19:30
B’ Elementary School of Germasoyia 08:30-18:00
A’ Elementary School of Agios Athanasios 08:30-18:00
Municipal stadium Erimi 08:30-19:30
Municipal Council of Trimiklini 08:30-18:00
Church of Agios Arsenios, Kyperounta 09:00-18:00
Old Elementary School of Apesia 08:30-18:00
Exhibition Center “Aphrodite Amathusia” 08:30-18:00
Regional School Kalo Chorio Limassol 08:30-18:00
New Offices of Municipal Council of Spitali 08:30-18:00
Conference Center Omodos 10:00-17:30
LARNACA
Municipal Council of Synikismos Makariou, Larnaca 08:30-19:30
Elementary School of Michalakis Paridis, Drosia 08:30-18:30
Elementary School of Agios Ioannis 08:30-18:00
Elementary School of Leivadia 08:30-18:00
Kition Athletic Center 08:30-18:00
Sunday schools of Aradippou 08:30-19:30
B’Elementary School of Dromolaxia 08:30-18:00
A; Elementary School of Xylotymbou 08:30-18:00
Gymnasium of Athienou 08:30-18:00
Municipal Council of Anglisides 08:30-18:00
NICOSIA
Lefkotheo Indoor Gym, Engomi 08:30-19:30
European University of Cyprus, Engomi (next to coffee shop) 08:30-18:00
Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 09:30-19:30
Eleftheria Square (under the bridge) 08:30-19:30
B’ Elementary School of Agios Dometios 08:30-18:00
D’ Elementary School of Aglandjia. 08:30-18:30
Gymnasium of Pallouriotissa 08:30-18:00
A’ Elementary School of Kaimakli 08:30-18:00
B’ Elementary School of Latsia 08:30-18:00
A’ Elementary School of Lakatamia 08:30-18:00
Mall of Cyprus, Strovolos (underground parking) 08:30-19:30
Elementary School Pefkios Georgiadis, Strovolos 08:30-18:00
Elementary School Konstantinoupoleos, Strovolos 08:30-18:00
Elementary School of Acropolis 08:30-18:00
Church of Agios Charalambos, Geri 09:30-19:30
Church Agios Nicolas Kato Deftera 09:30-19:30
Nicosia Mall 08:30-19:30
B’ Elementary School of Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00
A’ Elementary School of Dali 08:30-18:00
B’ Elementary School of Tseri 08:30-18:00
Holy Bishopric of Tamassos and Oreini, Episkopeio 09:30-18:00
Municipal Council of Agia Varvara 08:30-18:00
Municipal Park Leivaderou, Palaichori 09:00-17:00
Municipal Council of Peristerona 08:30-18:00
Municipal Council of Kakopetria 09:00-17:30
Municipal Council of Klirou 08:30-18:00
Municipal Council Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias 10:00-14:00
PAPHOS
Former residence of district officer Paphos 08:30-19:30
“Stelios Kyriakides” Stadium Paphos 08:30-19:00
King’s Avenue Mall, Paphos (main entrance) 08:30-19:30
A’ Elementary School Geroskipou 08:30-18:30
Square “Vrysi ton Pegiotisson,” Pegeia 08:30-18:00
Elementary School of Emba 08:30-18:00
Cultural Center Polis Chrysochous 08:30-18:00
FAMAGUSTA
Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 09:30-19:30
Regional Land and Survey Office of Famagusta, Paralimni 08:30-19:30
A’ Elementary School of Paralimni 08:30-18:00
Church of Agia Napa, Agia Napa 08:30-18:00
“Onisillos” Club Sotira 08:30-18:00
Municipal Amphitheater of Deryneia 08:30-18:00