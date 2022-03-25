NewsLocalWhere to get a free rapid test on Saturday

Where to get a free rapid test on Saturday

Υπουργείο Υγείας – Πρόγραμμα ελέγ
Υπουργείο Υγείας – Πρόγραμμα ελέγ

Free Covid-19 rapid testing units on Saturday (March 26) for those eligible will be in the areas listed below.

A valid ID or other identification document has to be presented.

Eligible are:

  • Minors up to 17 years old. It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.
  • Persons aged 18 years or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit. Pregnant women fall in this category, provided they possess a relevant approval from the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association.
  • Persons who have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine, only for the period required between the 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who have completed their vaccination scheme and the period of 7 months has elapsed without receiving the booster dose, until further notice. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who received the booster dose of the vaccine, but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 90 days but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery certificate must be presented.
District Location of testing units
Lefkosia

(24 units)

 Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)
Nicosia Mall
Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)
Agios Georgios Church, Latsia
Dali Community Clinic
Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)
Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)
Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis
Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia
Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)
Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli
Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery
Pyrgos Tillirias Community Council
European University Cyprus (East Wing, Ground Floor)
Lefkotheo Stadium (entrance)
Psimolofou Community Clinic
Palaiometocho Community Clinic
Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia
Astromeritis Community Council
Youth Multifunctional Centre, Evrychou (former Cooperative Bank)
Community Council Events Hall, Pera Chorio Nisou
Agia Varvara Community Council
Klirou Community Council
Arediou Community Council
Lemesos

(17 units)

 Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall
My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)
Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6)
Germasogeia municipal parking area, (former ‘Skaros’ Tavern)
IC’ (Agios Spyridonas) Primary School, 18 Miltonos Street
Tricherousa 26th Primary School
Agios Athanasios Municipality building, underground parking area
Palodeia Community Council
Multifunctional Centre of Pyrgos, Lemesos
Trachoni Community Council
Pelendri Community Council
Sports Centre “Glafkos Clerides”, Agros
Former Cooperative Bank of Pachna Hall
Trimiklini Community Council (old Primary School)
Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building
Larnaka

(10 units)

 

 Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)
Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)
Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street)
Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)
Livadia Community Clinic
Dromolaxia – Meneou Municipal Amphitheatre
Xylotymvou Old Market Building
Mosfiloti Community Clinic
Xylofagou Cutlural Hall (next to the roundabout)
Zygi Community Council
Pafos

(8 units)

 Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)
Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)
Former District Officer Residence
Timi Community Clinic
By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleErdogan: Turkey’s position on procurement of Russian S-400s unchanged
Next articleThree people died of Covid, 3,329 tested positive on Friday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros