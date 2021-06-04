Where to get a free rapid test on Saturday, 5 June

The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Saturday, 5 June. And it made it clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.

LIMASSOL

“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 07:30-19:30

Lyceum of Agios Nicolaos 13:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Ioannis 08:30-18:00

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00

Tsireion Gymnasium 08:30-18:00

Laniteio Lyceum 13:30-19:30

Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 07:30-19:30

“Marios Tokas” Square, Mesa Gitonia 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Polemidia 08:30-18:00

Commercial Center, former Orphanides, Podemidia 07:30-19:30

Square of Ypsonas Municipality 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Linopetra 08:30-18:00

My Mall Limassol 08:00-19:30

Gymnasium of Zakaki 08:30-18:00

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 07:30-19:30

Municipal parking place, former Skaros Tavern Germasoyia 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Athanasios 08:30-18:00

Municipal stadium Erimi 07:30-19:30

Multi-purpose Center of Pyrgos, Limassol 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Kolossi 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Palodia 08:30-18:00

Municipal Medical Center of Eptagonia 08:30-18:00

LARNACA

Municipal Council of Synikismos Makariou, Larnaca 07:30-19:30

Lyceum of Agios Georgios, Larnaca 13:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Petraki Kyprianou, Larnaca 07:30-19:30

Church of Saint Nicolas, Drosia 07:30-19:30

Lyceum of Leivadia 13:30-19:30

Kition Athletic Center 08:30-18:00

Sunday schools, Aradippou 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Athienou 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Zygi 07:30-19:30

Municipal Council of Ormidia 07:30-19:30

Municipal Medical Center of Kornos 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Pervolia 07:30-19:30

Municipal Medical Center of Anafotia 08:30-18:00

NICOSIA

Lefkotheo Indoor Gym, Engomi 07:30-19:30

European University of Cyprus, Engomi (next to coffee shop) 08:30-18:00

University of Nicosia, Engomi (UNESCO Ampitheater) 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 07:30-19:30

Eleftheria Square (under the bridge) 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Dometios 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Archbishop Makarios, Platy Aglandjia. 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Pallouriotissa 07:30-19:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 07:30-19:30

Lyceum of Latsia 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Agios Georgios, Lakatamia 13:30-19:30

Mall of Cyprus, Strovolos (underground parking) 08:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Vasilios, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Konstantinoupoleos, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

GSP Stadium (parking N2) 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Acropolis 13:30-19:30

Church of Agios Charalambos, Geri 07:30-19:30

Church Agios Nicolas Kato Deftera 07:30-19:30

Nicosia Mall 08:30-19:30

Regional Gymnasium of Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Dali 13:30-19:30

Municipal Council of Arediou 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Astromeritis 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Akaki 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Pera Chorio Nisou 08:30-18:00

MunicipalMedical Center of Lythrodontas 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Kyriakos Anachoritis, Kambos 12:00-14:00

PAPHOS

Former residence of district officer Paphos 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Apostle Pavlos 08:30-18:00

“Stelios Kyriakides” Stadium Paphos 07:30-19:00

King’s Avenue Mall, Paphos (main entrance) 08:00-19:30

Sculpture Park Geroskipou 08:30-18:00

Cultural Center of Polis Chrysochous Municipality 07:30-19:30

Municipal Medical Center of Timi 08:30-18:00

Church of Chloraka 08:30-18:00

Square of Municipal Council of Mesogi 08:30-18:00

Square of Municipal Council of Tsada 08:30-13:00

Municipal Medical Center of Giolou 14:00-18:00

FAMAGUSTA

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 07:30-19:30

Parking Place of Zorbas bakery, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Regional Land and Survey Office of Famagusta, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Church of Agia Napa, Agia Napa 08:30-18:00

Elderly People’s Club, Avgorou 08:30-18:00

Ethnikofrona Somatia Liopetri 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Kokkinochoria, Frenaros 08:30-18:00

Main Square of Synoikismos Agiou Georgiou, Vrysoules 08:30-12:30

Main Square of Achna Forest 13:30-17:30