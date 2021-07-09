Where to get a free rapid test on Saturday, 10 July 

The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Saturday, 10, July. And it made it clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.
LIMASSOL
“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 07:30-19:30
TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00
Elementary School of Panagia Tricherousa, Kapsalos 08:30-13:00
Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 07:30-19:30
Elementary School of Chalkoutsa, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-18:00
Elementary School of Agiou Neofytou, Kato Polemidia 08:30-18:00
Elementary School of Ekali 14:00-18:00
A’ Elementary Schhol of Ypsonas 08:30-17:30
My Mall Limassol 08:00-19:30
Municipal parking place, former Skaros Tavern Germasoyia 08:30-18:00
Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 07:30-19:30
B’ Elementary School of Potamos Germasoyia 08:30-13:00
A’ Elementary School of Agios Athanasios 14:00-18:00
Municipal stadium Erimi 07:30-19:30
Multi-purpose Center of Pyrgos Limassol 08:30-18:00
B’ Elementary School of Kolossi 08:30-18:00
Municipal Council of Palodia 08:30-18:00
Municipal Medical Center of Eptagonia 09:00-17:00
LARNACA
Elementary School Zenon, Kamares area, Larnaca 07:30-18:30
Elementary School of Michalakis Paridis, Drosia 07:30-18:30
Elementary School of Agios Ioannis 08:30-18:00
Elementary School of Leivadia 08:30-18:00
Kition Athletic Center 08:30-18:00
A’ Elementary School of Aradippou 07:30-18:30
Municipal Council of Ormidia 08:30-18:00
Municipal Medical Center of Kornos 08:30-18:00
Municipal Council of Zygi 08:30-18:00
Municipal Council of Pervolia 08:30-18:00
Municipal Medical Center of Anaforia 08:30-18:00
NICOSIA
Lefkotheo Indoor Gym, Engomi 07:30-19:30
European University of Cyprus, Engomi (next to coffee shop) 08:30-18:00
Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 07:30-19:30
Eleftheria Square (under the bridge) 07:30-19:30
B’ Elementary School of Agios Dometios 08:30-18:00
D’ Elementary School of Aglandjia. 07:30-18:30
Gymnasium of Pallouriotissa 08:30-18:00
A’ Elementary School of Kaimakli 08:30-18:00
B’ Elementary School of Latsia 08:30-18:00
A’ Elementary School of Lakatamia 08:30-18:00
Mall of Cyprus, Strovolos (underground parking) 08:00-19:30
Elementary School Pefkios Georgiadis, Strovolos 08:30-18:00
Elementary School Konstantinoupoleos, Strovolos 08:30-18:00
Elementary School of Acropolis 08:30-18:00
Church of Agios Charalambos, Geri 07:30-19:30
Church Agios Nicolas Kato Deftera 07:30-19:30
Nicosia Mall 08:00-19:30
B’ Elementary School of Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00
A’ Elementary School of Dali 08:30-18:00
Church Metamorfosi tou Sotiros, Pera Chorio Nisou 08:30-18:00
Municipal Council of Arediou 08:30-18:00
Municipal Council of Astromeritis 08:30-18:00
Church of Agios Kyriakos Anachoritis, Kambos 12:00-14:00
Municipal Medical Center Lythrodontas 08:30-18:00
Municipal Council of Akaki 08:30-18:00
PAPHOS
Former residence of district officer Paphos 07:30-19:30
“Stelios Kyriakides” Stadium Paphos 08:00-19:00
King’s Avenue Mall, Paphos (main entrance) 08:00-19:30
A’ Elementary School Geroskipou 07:30-18:30
Municipal Medical Center of Timi 08:30-18:00
Church of Chloraka 08:00-13:00
Square of Municipal Council of Tsadas 08:30-13:00
Municipal Medical Center of Giolou 14:00-18:00
Square of Municipal Council of Mesogi 08:30-18:00
Cultural Center Polis Chrysochous 08:30-18:00
FAMAGUSTA
Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 07:30-19:30
A’ Elementary School of Paralimni 08:30-18:00
C’ Elementary School of Paralimni 07:30-18:30
Church of Agia Napa, Agia Napa 07:30-19:30
Senior Citizens’ Club Avgorou 08:30-18:00
Ethnikofrona Somatia Liopetriou 08:30-18:00
Main square of Agios Georgios Snoikismos Vrysoules 08:30-12:30
Elementary School Foti Pitta, Dasos Achnas 13:30-17:30
Municipal Council of Frenaros 08:30-18:00