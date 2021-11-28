Where to get a free rapid test on Monday

NewsLocalWhere to get a free rapid test on Monday

Listed below are the free rapid testing sites for coronavirus for eligible groups all across Cyprus on Monday, November 29.

All citizens who will go for a test must carry proof of identity, that is, an Identity Card, a Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.

District

Location of testing units

Operating hours

Lemesos

(5 units)

University Square (behind TEPAK Rectorate)

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to ‘Public’ store)

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasogeia (hotel lobby)

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Larnaka

(3 units)

Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Trion Ierarchon Church

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Area near the Municipal Health Clinic of Aradippou

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Lefkosia

(11 units)

Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

European University Cyprus (graduation platform, next to the cafeteria)

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Aglantzia Healthcare Centre (entrance opposite Lefkoniko Municipality)

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Agios Georgios Church, Latsia

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Lakatamia Municipal Gallery

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dali Community Clinic

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Pyrgos Tillirias Community Council

1.30 p.m – 4 p.m.

Pafos

(2 units)

Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Town Hall Square (next to “Efseveia” Club)

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Ammochostos

(1 units)

Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Taste

