Where to get a free rapid test on Monday November 1st

Based on relevant Cabinet decisions and according to health ministry directives, the SafePass for citizens over 12, consists of the following:

1. Certificate of full vaccination.

2. Proof of covid infection 0ver the last six months.

3. Certificate of a PCR negative test or a negative rapid antigen test result, valid for 72 hours.

Only the following groups of citizens are allowed free rapid tests:

• Minors up to 17 years old. It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.

• Persons aged 18 or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit. Pregnant women fall in this category, provided they possess a relevant approval from the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association.

• Persons who have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine, only for the period required between the 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.

• Persons who have completed their vaccination scheme but wish to be tested for health monitoring purposes or other reasons. The Vaccination Card must be presented.

• Persons holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 180 days but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery certificate must be presented.

All citizens must carry proof of identity

On Monday November 1st 2021, the testing units are as follows: