Where to get a free rapid test on Monday August 2nd and who are eligible

According to the latest directive, those allowed free rapid tests are:

-children under 12 and underaged individuals 12 to 17 without the consent of their parents or legal guardians for vaccination

-adults with medical conditions that do not allow vaccinations-this has to be supported and corroborated by a medical certificate and following an examination of their request by the Health Ministry and National Medical Association ad-hoc committees

-pregnant women who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, providing a medical certificate from their gynecologist. Women can present the medical certificate at rapid test areas from August 1st through to August 7th. From August 8th onwards they will need approval from the Health Ministry and the National Medical Association

-People who have received the first dose of the jab for under a period of three weeks for which they are obliged to undergo testing as a condition for the safe pass. The vaccination card has to be presented

-People who have completed their vaccination but wish to continue rapid tests to monitor their health or other reasons

-those with a covid recovery certificate in the past 180 days who want to undergo a rapid test for health monitoring or other reasons

Identification is necessary for everyone.

Limassol (12 areas)

Tassos Papadopoulos building, TEPAK

9-6

Limassol Primary School Ι’, Halkoutsa, Mesa Yeitonia

9-6

Limassol Primary School ΚΣΤ’, Panayia Tricherousa, Kapsalos

9-6

Limassol Primary School ΚΔ’, Apostolos Varvavas, Kato Polemidia

9.-6.

My Mall Limassol

9-6

Atlantica Oasis hotel, Yermasoyia (hotel lobby)

9-6

Ayios Athanasios Primary School Α’

9-6

Trimiklini Community Council

9-1

Pano Platros Cultural Centre

2-6

Kolossi Primary School B– Apostolos Andreas and Ayia Foteini

9-6

Glafkos Clerides Sports Centre, Agros

11.30-2.30

Pelendri Community Council

4-6

Larnaca (7 areas)

Zinon Primary School, Kamares

9-6

Ayios Ioannis Primary School

9-6

Aradippou primary school A

9-6

Ksylotympou Primary School A

9-1

Ormidia Primary School Β’

2-6

Γυμνάσιο Αθηένου

9-12

Oroklini Old Community Council

1-6

Nicosia(16 areas)

Lefkotheon indoor stadium, Engomi

9-6

Ayios Dhometios Primary School B’

9-6

Aglantzia Primary School D

9-6

Pallouriotissa Gymnasium, Lysippos road entrance

9-6

Mall of Cyprus (underground parking place)

9-6

Pefkios Georgiades Primary School, Strovolos

9-6

Lakatamia Primary School Α’, Ayia Paraskevi and Ayios Nikolaos

9-6

Saint Nicholaos church, Kato Deftera

9-6

Nicosia Mall

9-6

Kokkinotrimithia Primary School B

9-6

idalion Primary School Α’

9-6

Astromeritis Community Council

9-1

Peristerona Community Council

2-6

Tseri Primary Β’

9-6

Metamorphoseos Sotiros Church, Pera Chorio Nisou

2-6

Pyrgos Tyllerias Primary School

2-6

Paphos (5 areas)

King’s Avenue Mall (central entrance)

9-6

Stelios Kyriakides stadium, western stand, Gate A1

9-6

Poli Chrysochous Cultural Centre

9-6

Vrysi ton Pegiotisson Square, Peyia

9-1

Chloraka Church

2-6

Famagusta (6 areas)

Paralimni Primary School A

9-6

Paralimni Primary School Γ’

9-6

Protaras Avenue, next to CTO offices

9-6

Ayia Napa Church, Ayia Napa

9-6

Sotira Primary School Α’

9-1

Dheryneia Senior Citizens Centre

2-6