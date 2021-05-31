Where to get a free rapid test on Tuesday 1 June

The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Tuesday, 1 June.And it made it clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.

LIMASSOL

“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 07:30-19:30

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00

Tsireion Gymnasium 08:30-18:00

Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 07:30-19:30

Cultural center, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Polemidia 08:30-18:00

Commercial Center, former Orphanides, Podemidia 07:30-19:30

Square of Ypsonas Municipality 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Linopetra 08:30-18:00

My Mall Limassol 08:00-19:30

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 07:30-19:30

Municipal parking place, former Skaros Tavern Germasoyia 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Athanasios 08:30-18:00

Municipal stadium Erimi 07:30-19:30

Multi-purpose Center of Pyrgos Limassol 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Trachoni 08:30-18:00

Exhibition Center “Aphrodite Amathusia” Agios Tychonas 08:30-18:00

LARNACA

Kition Athletic Center 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Petraki Kyprianou, Larnaca 07:30-19:300

Church of Saint Nicolas, Drosia 07:30-19:30

Municipal Council of Synikismos Makariou, Larnaca 07:30-19:30

Lyceum of Leivadia 13:30-19:30

Municipal Amphitheater of Dromolaxia and Meneou Municipality 08:30-18:00

Building of Old Supermarket of Xylotymbou 08:30-18:00

Industrial area of Aradippou (FCG) 07:30-16:30

NICOSIA

Lefkotheo Indoor Gym, Engomi 07:30-19:30

European University of Cyprus, Engomi (next to coffee shop) 08:30-18:00

University of Nicosia, Engomi (UNESCO Ampitheater) 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 07:30-19:30

Eleftheria Square (under the bridge) 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Dometios 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Archbishop Makarios, Platy Aglandjia. 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Pallouriotissa 07:30-19:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 07:30-19:30

Lyceum of Latsia 07:30-19:30

Lyceum of Agios Georgios, Lakatamia 13:30-19:30

Mall of Cyprus, Strovolos (underground parking) 08:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Vasilios, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Konstantinoupoleos, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Acropolis 13:30-19:30

Church of Agios Charalambos, Geri 07:30-19:30

Church Agios Nicolas Kato Deftera 07:30-19:30

Nicosia Mall 08:00-19:30

Regional Gymnasium of Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Dali 13:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Anthoupolis 0:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Agia Varvara 08:30-18:00

Municipal Medical Center of Lythrodontas 08:30-18:00

Square in front of Municipal Council of Klirou 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Peristerona 08:30-18:00

Industrial Area of Ergates (Elysee parking) 07:30-17:00

PAPHOS

Former residence of district officer Paphos 07:30-19:30

“Stelios Kyriakides” Stadium Paphos 07:30-19:00

King’s Avenue Mall, Paphos (main entrance) 08:00-19:30

Sculpture Park Geroskipou 08:30-18:00

Church of Chloraka 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Emba 08:30-18:00

Municipal Medical Center of Polemi 08:30-18:00

FAMAGUSTA

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 07:30-19:30

Parking Place of Zorbas bakery, Paralimni 07:30-19:30

Regional Land and Survey Office of Famagusta, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

“Onisilos” Club Sotira 08:30-18:00

Municipal Amphitheater, Deryneia 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Kokkinochoria, Frenaros 08:30-18:00