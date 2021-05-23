Where to get a free rapid test on Monday, 24 May

The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Monday, 24 May.And it made it clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.

LIMASSOL

Gymnasium of Agios Ioannis 08:30-18:00

“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 07:30-19:30

Lyceum of Agios Nicolaos 13:30-18:00

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00

Laniteion Lyceum 13:30-18:00

Tsireion Gymnasium 08:30-18:00

Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 07:30-19:30

Cultural center, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Polemidia 08:30-18:00

Commercial Center, former Orphanides, Podemidia 07:30-19:30

Square of Ypsonas Municipality 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Linopetra 08:30-18:00

My Mall Limassol 08:00-19:30

Gymnasium of Zakaki 08:30-18:00

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 07:30-19:30

Municipal parking place, former Skaros Tavern Germasoyia 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Athanasios 08:30-18:00

Municipal stadium Erimi 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Agia Fylaxis 08:30-18:00

Multi-purpose Center of Pyrgos Limassol 08:30-18:00

Industrial area of Limassol (Remedica) 08:30-17:30

LARNACA

Lyceum of Agios Georgios, Larnaca 13:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Petraki Kyprianou, Larnaca 08:30-18:00

Church of Saint Nicolas, Drosia 07:30-19:30

Municipal Council of Synikismos Makariou, Larnaca 07:30-19:30

Lyceum of Leivadia 13:30-19:30

Kition Athletic Center 08:30-18:00

Sunday schools, Aradippou 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Aradippou 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Kiti 08:30-18:00

Hall of Culture Xylofagou 08:30-18:00

Old Municipal Council of Oroklini 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Athienou 08:30-18:00

KEPO of Lefkara 09:00-17:30

NICOSIA

Lefkotheo Indoor Gym, Engomi 07:30-19:30

European University of Cyprus, Engomi (next to coffee shop) 08:30-18:00

University of Nicosia, Engomi (UNESCO Ampitheater) 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 07:30-19:30

Eleftheria Square (under the bridge) 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Dometios 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Archbishop Makarios, Platy, Aglandjia 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Pallouriotissa 07:30-19:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Latsia 07:30-19:30

Lyceum of Agios Georgios, Lakatamia 13:30-19:30

Mall of Cyprus, Strovolos (underground parking) 08:00-19:30

C’ Technical School, Archangelos Strovolos 13:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Agios Vasilios, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Konstantinoupoleos, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

GSP Stadium (Parking place N2) 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Acropolis 13:30-19:30

Church of Agios Charalambos, Geri 07:30-19:30

Church Agios Nicolas Kato Deftera 07:30-19:30

Nicosia Mall 08:00-19:30

Regional Gymnasium of Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Dali 13:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Pera Chorio Nisou 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Arediou 08:30-18:00

Elementary School of Galata 09:00-17:00

Municipal Council of Astromeritis 08:30-18:00

Industrial Area of Strovolos 08:00-16:30

PAPHOS

Gymnasium of Apostolos Pavlos, Paphos 08:30-18:00

Former residence of district officer Paphos 07:30-19:30

“Stelios Kyriakides” Stadium Paphos 07:30-19:00

King’s Avenue Mall, Paphos (main entrance) 08:00-19:30

Sculpture Park Geroskipou 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Emba 08:30-18:00

Cultural Center of Polis Chrysochou Municipality 08:30-18:00

FAMAGUSTA,

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 07:30-19:30

Parking Place of Zorbas bakery, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Regional Land and Survey Office of Famagusta, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Church of Agia Napa, Agia Napa 07:30-19:30