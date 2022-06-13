Where to get a free rapid test on Holy Spirit holiday

NewsLocalWhere to get a free rapid test on Holy Spirit holiday

The health ministry has set up three free rapid test areas for Monday, all in coastal areas, as thousands are on long holiday excursions, celebrating Holy Spirit day.

Everyone is eligible for a free rapid test, irrespective of vaccination history.

They are obliged to carry some form of identification.

The rapid test sites are as follows:

Limassol-Molos, next to Red café 1500-2000 call 99082254

Larnaca-Kimonos square, opposite central Phinikoudes platform 1500-2000 call 94041843

Famagusta-Protaras square, next to CTO offices, 1500-2000, call 9914623

The public is reminded that as of May 15, everyone is advised to undergo a self or rapid test at least once a week.

By Constantinos Tsintas
