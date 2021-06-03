Where to get a free rapid test on Friday, 4 June

The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Friday, 4 June. And it made it clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.
LIMASSOL
“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 07:30-19:30
Lyceum of Agios Nicolaos 13:30-19:30
Gymnasium of Agios Ioannis 08:30-18:00
TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00
Tsireion Gymnasium 08:30-18:00
Laniteio Lyceum 13:30-19:30
Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 07:30-19:30
Square “Marios Tokas,” Mesa Gitonia 08:30-18:00
Gymnasium of Polemidia 08:30-18:00
Commercial Center, former Orphanides, Podemidia 07:30-19:30
Square of Ypsonas Municipality 07:30-19:30
Gymnasium of Linopetra 08:30-18:00
My Mall Limassol 08:00-19:30
Gymnasium of Zakaki 08:30-18:00
Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 07:30-19:30
Municipal parking place, former Skaros Tavern Germasoyia 07:30-19:30
Gymnasium of Agios Athanasios 08:30-18:00
Municipal stadium Erimi 07:30-19:30
Amphitheater of Mouttagiaka 08:30-18:00
Main Square of Pissouri 08:30-18:00
Municipal Council of Trachoni 08:30-18:00
Exhibition Center “Aphrodite Amathusia” Agios Tychonas 08:30-18:00
LARNACA
Municipal Council of Synikismos Makariou, Larnaca 07:30-19:30
Lyceum of Agios Georgios, Larnaca 13:30-19:30
Gymnasium of Petraki Kyprianou, Larnaca 07:30-19:30
Church of Saint Nicolas, Drosia 07:30-19:30
Lyceum of Leivadia 13:30-19:30
Kition Athletic Center 08:30-18:00
Sunday schools, Aradippou 08:30-18:00
Municipal Amphitheater of Dromolaxia and Meneou Municipalities 07:30-19:30
Gymnasium of Athienou 08:30-18:00
Cultural hall Xylofagou 07:30-19:30
Gymnasium of Kiti 07:30-19:30
Square of Kalavasos (next to the Museum) 08:30-18:00
Old Municipal Council of Oroklini 07:30-19:30
Industrial area of Aradippou (MAKIITA) 08:00-17:00
NICOSIA
Lefkotheo Indoor Gym, Engomi 07:30-19:30
European University of Cyprus, Engomi (next to coffee shop) 08:30-18:00
University of Nicosia, Engomi (UNESCO Ampitheater) 08:30-18:00
Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 07:30-19:30
Eleftheria Square (under the bridge) 07:30-19:30
Gymnasium of Agios Dometios 08:30-18:00
Gymnasium of Archbishop Makarios, Platy Aglandjia. 07:30-19:30
Gymnasium of Pallouriotissa 07:30-19:30
Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 07:30-19:30
Lyceum of Latsia 08:30-18:00
Lyceum of Agios Georgios, Lakatamia 13:30-19:30
Mall of Cyprus, Strovolos (underground parking) 08:00-19:30
Gymnasium of Agios Vasilios, Strovolos 08:30-18:00
Gymnasium of Konstantinoupoleos, Strovolos 08:30-18:00
GSP Stadium (parking N2) 08:30-18:00
Lyceum of Acropolis 13:30-19:30
Church of Agios Charalambos, Geri 07:30-19:30
Church Agios Nicolas Kato Deftera 07:30-19:30
Nicosia Mall 08:00-19:30
Regional Gymnasium of Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00
Lyceum of Dali 13:30-19:30
Cultural Center Square of Analyontas 08:30-18:00
Gymnasium of Agia Varvara 08:30-18:00
Events Hall near Lymbia Elementary School 08:30-18:00
Gymnasium of Anthoupolis 08:30-18:00
Municipal Council of Peristerona 08:30-17:30
Club “Triptolemos” Evrychou 09:00-18:00
PAPHOS
Former residence of district officer Paphos 07:30-19:30
Gymnasium of Apostle Pavlos 08:30-18:00
“Stelios Kyriakides” Stadium Paphos 07:30-19:00
King’s Avenue Mall, Paphos (main entrance) 08:00-19:30
Sculpture Park Geroskipou 07:30-19:00
Gymnasium of Emba 08:30-18:00
FAMAGUSTA
Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 07:30-19:30
Parking Place of Zorbas bakery, Paralimni 08:30-18:00
Regional Land and Survey Office of Famagusta, Paralimni 08:30-18:00
Church of Agia Napa, Agia Napa 07:30-19:30