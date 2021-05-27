Where to get a free rapid test on Friday, 28 May

The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Friday, 28 May.And it made it clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.

LIMASSOL

“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 07:30-19:30

Lyceum of Agios Nicolaos 13:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Ioannis 08:30-18:00

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 08:30-18:00

Tsireion Gymnasium 08:30-18:00

Laniteio Lyceum 13:30-19:30

Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 07:30-19:30

Cultural center, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Polemidia 08:30-18:00

Commercial Center, former Orphanides, Podemidia 07:30-19:30

Square of Ypsonas Municipality 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Linopetra 08:30-18:00

My Mall Limassol 08:00-19:30

Gymnasium of Zakaki 08:30-18:00

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 07:30-19:30

Municipal parking place, former Skaros Tavern Germasoyia 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Athanasios 08:30-18:00

Municipal stadium Erimi 07:30-19:30

Amphitheater of Mouttagiaka 08:30-18:00

Main Square of Pissouri 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Trachoni 08:30-18:00

Exhibition Center “Aphrodite Amathusia” Agios Tychonas 08:30-18:00

LARNACA

Municipal Council of Synikismos Makariou, Larnaca 07:30-19:30

Lyceum of Agios Georgios, Larnaca 13:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Petraki Kyprianou, Larnaca 07:30-19:300

Church of Saint Nicolas, Drosia 07:30-19:30

Lyceum of Leivadia 13:30-19:30

Kition Athletic Center 08:30-18:00

Sunday schools, Aradippou 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Athienou 08:30-18:00

Cultural hall Xylofagou 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Kiti 07:30-19:30

Square of Kalavasos (next to the Museum) 08:30-18:00

Old Municipal Council of Oroklini 07:30-19:30

Industrial area of Aradippou (MAKIITA) 08:00-17:00

NICOSIA

Lefkotheo Indoor Gym, Engomi 07:30-19:30

European University of Cyprus, Engomi (next to coffee shop) 08:30-18:00

University of Nicosia, Engomi (UNESCO Ampitheater) 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 07:30-19:30

Eleftheria Square (under the bridge) 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Dometios 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Archbishop Makarios, Platy Aglandjia. 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Pallouriotissa 07:30-19:30

Church Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli 07:30-19:30

Lyceum of Latsia 07:30-19:30

Lyceum of Agios Georgios, Lakatamia 13:30-19:30

Mall of Cyprus, Strovolos (underground parking) 08:00-19:30

Gymnasium of Agios Vasilios, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Konstantinoupoleos, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

GSP Stadium (parking N2) 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Acropolis 13:30-19:30

Church of Agios Charalambos, Geri 07:30-19:30

Church Agios Nicolas Kato Deftera 07:30-19:30

Nicosia Mall 08:00-19:30

Regional Gymnasium of Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00

Lyceum of Dali 13:30-19:30

Events Hall near Elementary School of Lymbia 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Anthoupolis 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Peristerona 08:30-17:30

Club “Triptolemos” Evrychou 09:00-18:00

PAPHOS

Former residence of district officer Paphos 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Apostle Pavlos 08:30-18:00

“Stelios Kyriakides” Stadium Paphos 07:30-19:00

King’s Avenue Mall, Paphos (main entrance) 08:00-19:30

Sculpture Park Geroskipou 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Emba 08:30-18:00

Municipal Medical Center of Polemi 08:30-18:00

FAMAGUSTA

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 07:30-19:30

Parking Place of Zorbas bakery, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Regional Land and Survey Office of Famagusta, Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Church of Agia Napa, Agia Napa 08:30-18:00