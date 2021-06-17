Where to get a free rapid test on Friday, 18 June

The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Friday, 18 June. And it made it clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.

LIMASSOL

“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Limassol 07:30-19:30

TEPAK Building, Athinon Street, Agia Zoni 07:30-19:30

Elementary School of Panagia Tricherousa, Kapsalos 08:30-18:00

Parking Place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 07:30-19:30

Elementary School of Kontovathkia, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-18:00

Elementary School of Agiou Neofytou, Kato Polemidia 08:30-18:00

Elementary School of Archangel Michael, Kato Polemidia 08:30-18:00

Elementary School of Ekali 08:30-18:00

Commercial Center, former Orphanides, Podemidia 07:30-19:30

Elementary School of Ypsonas 08:30-18:00

My Mall Limassol 08:00-19:30

Elementary School of Germasoyia 08:30-18:00

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasoyia 07:30-19:30

Elementary School of Agios Athanasios 08:30-18:00

Municipal stadium Erimi 07:30-19:30

Amphitheater of Mouttagiaka 08:30-18:00

Main Square of Pissouri 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Trachoni 08:30-18:00

Exhibition Center “Aphrodite Amathusia” Agios Tychonas 07:30-19:30

LARNACA

Municipal Council of Synikismos Makariou, Larnaca 07:30-19:30

Elementary School of Michalakis Paridis, Drosia 07:30-19:30

Elementary School of Agios Ioannis 08:30-18:00

Elementary School of Leivadia 08:30-18:00

Kition Athletic Center 08:30-18:00

Sunday schools, Aradippou 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Athienou 08:30-18:00

Elementary School ofl Xylofagou 08:30-18:00

Gymnasium of Kiti 08:30-18:00

Square of Kalavasos (next to the Museum) 08:30-18:00

Old Municipal Council of Oroklini 07:30-19:30

Industrial area of Aradippou (MAKIITA) 08:00-17:00

NICOSIA

Lefkotheo Indoor Gym, Engomi 07:30-19:30

European University of Cyprus, Engomi (next to coffee shop) 08:30-18:00

University of Nicosia, Engomi (UNESCO Ampitheater) 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia 07:30-19:30

Eleftheria Square (under the bridge) 07:30-19:30

B’ Elementary School of Agios Dometios 08:30-18:00

D’ Elementary School of Aglandjia. 07:30-19:30

Gymnasium of Pallouriotissa 08:30-18:00

A’ Elementary School of Kaimakli 08:30-18:00

B’ Elementary School of Latsia 08:30-18:00

A’ Elementary School of Lakatamia 08:30-18:00

Mall of Cyprus, Strovolos (underground parking) 08:00-19:30

Elementary School Pefkios Georgiadis, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

Elementary School Konstantinoupoleos, Strovolos 08:30-18:00

Elementary School of Acropolis 08:30-18:00

Church of Agios Charalambos, Geri 07:30-19:30

Church Agios Nicolas Kato Deftera 07:30-19:30

Nicosia Mall 08:00-19:30

B’ Elementary School of Kokkinotrimithia 08:30-18:00

A’ Elementary School of Dali 08:30-18:00

Events Hall near Lymbia Elementary School 08:30-18:00

Elementary School of Anthoupolis 08:30-18:00

Municipal Council of Peristerona 08:30-17:30

Club “Triptolemos” Evrychou 09:00-18:00

PAPHOS

Former residence of district officer Paphos 07:30-19:30

“Stelios Kyriakides” Stadium Paphos 08:00-19:00

King’s Avenue Mall, Paphos (main entrance) 08:00-19:30

A’ Elementary School Geroskipou 07:30-19:30

Elementary School of Emba 08:30-18:00

FAMAGUSTA

Spiritual Center of Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 07:30-19:30

Regional Land and Survey Office of Famagusta, Paralimni 07:30-19:30

A’ Elementary School of Paralimni 08:30-18:00

Church of Agia Napa, Agia Napa 07:30-19:30