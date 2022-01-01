Where to get a free coronavirus rapid test on Sunday-if eligible

Sunday’s free coronavirus rapid testing sites for eligible groups all across Cyprus are the following:

District Sampling points Hours Limassol (7 points) University Square (behind TEPAK Rector’s Office) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Hall of Cultural Events of Pano Polemidia 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Atlantica Oasis Hotel , Germasogeia (hotel lobby) 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Colossus Conference Centre (near the Church of the Apostle Luke) a.m. – 5 p.m. Central Square of Pissouri 9 a.m. – 12 pm. Episkopi Community Clinic 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Kyperounta Community Council 9 a.m. – 12 pm. Larnaca (11 points) Makarios Community Council, Kamares Area, Larnaca (Agios Vassilios 5) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Metropolis Mall (Entrance 5, underground parking) 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Prodromos Primary School 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Livadia Community Clinic 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Municipal Clinic of Aradippou 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Old Kindergarten of Kiti 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ormidia Community Council (underground) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Kornos Community Clinic 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Atheienou Municipality 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Anglesides Community Council 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Lefkara Conference Centre 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Nicosia (17 points) Municipality of Agios Dometios (event hall) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. European University of Cyprus (East Wing Ground Floor) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Aglandjia Health Centre (entrance opposite the Municipality of Lefkonikos) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Palouriotissa 10 am. – 5 p.m. Mall of Cyprus (underground parking) 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Church of Agios Georgios, Latsia 10 am. – 6 p.m. Agia Sophia Church, Strovolos 10 am. – 6 p.m. Lakatamia Municipal Gallery 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Psimolofou Community Clinic 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Old Clinic Paliometocho 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Nicosia Mall 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Dali Community Clinic 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Peristerona Community Council 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Church of Agios Constantinos and Elenis, Tseri 10 am. – 5 p.m. Kakopetria Primary School 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Lythrodontas Community Clinic 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Livaderou Park, Paleochori 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Paphos ( 4 points) Kings Avenue Mall , Paphos (main entrance) 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Town Hall Square (next to the Club “Piousness”) 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Chlorakas Church 10 am. – 5 p.m. Famagusta (5 points) Municipality Paralimni (covered parking) 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. First Primary School of Paralimni 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Deryneia Adult Education Centre 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Avgorou Seniors Club 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Nationalist Association of Liopetri 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

All those seeking a rapid test must have proof of identity – either an Identity Card, Driver’s Licence or Passport.

Eligible for a free test are the following: