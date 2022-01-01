Where to get a free coronavirus rapid test on Sunday-if eligible

Sunday’s free coronavirus rapid testing sites for eligible groups all across Cyprus are the following:
|District
|Sampling points
|Hours
|Limassol (7 points)
|University Square (behind TEPAK Rector’s Office)
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Hall of Cultural Events of Pano Polemidia
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Atlantica Oasis Hotel , Germasogeia (hotel lobby)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Colossus Conference Centre (near the Church of the Apostle Luke)
|a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Central Square of Pissouri
|9 a.m. – 12 pm.
|Episkopi Community Clinic
|1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|Kyperounta Community Council
|9 a.m. – 12 pm.
|Larnaca (11 points)
|Makarios Community Council, Kamares Area, Larnaca (Agios Vassilios 5)
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Metropolis Mall (Entrance 5, underground parking)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Prodromos Primary School
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Livadia Community Clinic
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Municipal Clinic of Aradippou
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Old Kindergarten of Kiti
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Ormidia Community Council (underground)
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Kornos Community Clinic
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Atheienou Municipality
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Anglesides Community Council
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Lefkara Conference Centre
|11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Nicosia (17 points)
|Municipality of Agios Dometios (event hall)
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|European University of Cyprus (East Wing Ground Floor)
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Aglandjia Health Centre (entrance opposite the Municipality of Lefkonikos)
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Palouriotissa
|10 am. – 5 p.m.
|Mall of Cyprus (underground parking)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Church of Agios Georgios, Latsia
|10 am. – 6 p.m.
|Agia Sophia Church, Strovolos
|10 am. – 6 p.m.
|Lakatamia Municipal Gallery
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Psimolofou Community Clinic
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Old Clinic Paliometocho
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Nicosia Mall
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Dali Community Clinic
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Peristerona Community Council
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Church of Agios Constantinos and Elenis, Tseri
|10 am. – 5 p.m.
|Kakopetria Primary School
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Lythrodontas Community Clinic
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Livaderou Park, Paleochori
|1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|Paphos ( 4 points)
|Kings Avenue Mall , Paphos (main entrance)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Town Hall Square (next to the Club “Piousness”)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Chlorakas Church
|10 am. – 5 p.m.
|Famagusta (5 points)
|Municipality Paralimni (covered parking)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|First Primary School of Paralimni
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Deryneia Adult Education Centre
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Avgorou Seniors Club
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Nationalist Association of Liopetri
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
All those seeking a rapid test must have proof of identity – either an Identity Card, Driver’s Licence or Passport.
Eligible for a free test are the following:
- Minors up to 17 years old. It is understood that children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.
- Persons aged 18 years or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit. Pregnant women fall in this category, provided they possess a relevant approval from the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association.
- Persons who have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine, only for the period required between the 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
- Persons who have completed their vaccination scheme and the period of 7 months has elapsed without receiving the booster dose, until the reassessment of the measure on January 15, 2022. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
- Persons who received the booster dose of the vaccine, but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be presented.
- Persons holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 180 days but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery certificate must be presented.