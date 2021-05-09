Where to get a Covid-19 antigen rapid test on Sunday

The Health Ministry has announced the rapid antigen Covid-19 testing sites all across Cyprus and reminded that people must present proof of identity.
This is where one can get a rapid test on Sunday:
|
District
|
Sampling points
|
Hours
|
|
Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimonos, Agios Ioannis, Limassol
|
9.30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|
“Grigori Afxentiou” Square, Limassol
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
TEPAK Building “Andreas Themistokleous”, Agia Zoni (Athens Street),Limassol
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Church of the Apostles Peter and Paul, Kapsalos, Limassol
|
9.30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|
Parking at Sigma bakery, Kapsalos (Agia Fylaxeos Street, next to Scandia), Limassol
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Mesa Geitonia Cultural Centre,Limassol
|
9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Evangelistria Church, Polemidia, Limassol
|
9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Former “Orphanides” shopping centre, Polemidia (back entrance), Limassol
|
9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Tsirio Stadium (West Side – Main Entrance, official space), Limassol
|
8.30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|
Irini Square, Agios Athanasios (in front of City Hall),Limassol
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Productivity Centre, Linopetra (next to the parking lot, 1 Elpidos Street),Limassol
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Church of Agia Varvara, Zakaki,Limassol
|
9.30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|
Municipal parking lot of the former tavern Skaros, Germasogeia,Limassol
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasogeia (hotel lobby),Limassol
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Erimis Community Stadium, Limassol
|
9 a.m.-6 p.m.
|
Limassol Kalo Chorio Regional School
|
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
|
Exhibition space “Aphrodite Amathousia”, Agios Tychonas (Amathus Avenue),Limassol
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
New Spitaliou Community Council Offices,Limassol
|
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
|
Church of Agios Arsenios, Kyperounda
|
9 a.m.-4: 30 p.m.
|
Trimiklini Community Council
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Old Primary School of Apesia
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Larnaca
(10 points)
|
“Agios Georgios Kontos” Cultural Centre, Larnaca
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Larnaca Municipal Theatre
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Makarios Community Council, Kamares area (5 Agiou Vassiliou Street)
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Church of Agios Nikolaos, Drosia
|
9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
“Antonis Papadopoulos” Stadium, Larnaca
|
8.30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|
“Hermes Aradippou” Association, Aradippou
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Municipal offices Athienou (covered parking)
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Old Xylotymbou municipal market
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Municipal Amphitheatre of the Municipality of Dromolaxia
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Anglesides Community Council
|
10 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Nicosia
(26 points)
|
State Fair, Engomi (in front of the Eastern Entrance)
|
8.30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|
“Papafilippou” amusement park parking lot, Engomi
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Eleftheria Square, Nicosia
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Church of Agios Spyridon, Nicosia (behind Lycavitos Police Station)
|
9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Church of Agios Georgios, Agios Dhometios
|
9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Apostolos Andreas Church, Aglandjia (Kyrenias Avenue)
|
9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Palouriotissa
|
9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Church of Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli
|
9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Church of Agios Georgios, Latsia
|
9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Church of Agios Stylianos, Aspes estate Lakatamia
|
9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Ayia Sophia church, Strovolos
|
8.30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|
Crossroads of Stavros and Iosif Chatziiosif, Strovolos (in front of Coffee Island)
|
8.30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|
Church of Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis
|
9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Church of Agios Charalambos, Geri
|
9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Church of Agios Nikolaos, Kato Deftera
|
9 a.m.-7 p.m.
|
“Volunteer House”, Kokkinotrimithia
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Dhali Health Center
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Church of Ayios Constantine and Elenis, Tseri
|
8.30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|
Holy Metropolis of Tamassos and Orenis
|
9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
“Costas Ioakeim” Theatre, “Iraklis” House, Palaichori
|
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
|
Klirou Council
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Peristerona Community Council
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Church of the Transfiguration Sotiros, Pera Chorio Nisou
|
9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Agia Varvaras Community Council
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Central Square Psimolofos
|
9 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|
Kakopetria Community Council
|
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
|
Paphos
( 6 points)
|
Former district office, Paphos (Griva Digeni Street)
|
8.30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|
Town Hall Square, Paphos
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Parking ERA KORIVOS (2 Dimokratias Avenue, next to Paphos Stadium)
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Cultural Centre of the Municipality of Chrysochous
|
8.30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|
Geroskipou Square (in front of the Post Office)
|
8.30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|
Pegeiotissa Square, Pegeia (parking lot)
|
8.30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|
Famagusta
(5 points)
|
Spiritual Centre of the Metropolitan Church of Paralimni
|
8.30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|
Parking next to the Zorba bakery, Paralimni (next to the Kappari roundabout)
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Famagusta land office, Paralimni
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Onisilos Association, Sotira
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.
|
Municipal Amphitheatre of Dherynia
|
9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.