Where to get a Covid-19 antigen rapid test on Sunday

Petros Kassarjian displays rapid antigen COVID-19 self-testing kits at his drugstore, as the country starts free distribution, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Athens, Greece April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

The Health Ministry has announced the rapid antigen Covid-19 testing sites all across Cyprus and reminded that people must present proof of identity.

This is where one can get a rapid test on Sunday:

 

District

Sampling points

Hours

Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimonos, Agios Ioannis, Limassol

9.30 a.m.-7 p.m.

“Grigori Afxentiou” Square, Limassol

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

TEPAK Building “Andreas Themistokleous”, Agia Zoni (Athens Street),Limassol

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Church of the Apostles Peter and Paul, Kapsalos, Limassol

9.30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Parking at Sigma bakery, Kapsalos (Agia Fylaxeos Street, next to Scandia), Limassol

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Mesa Geitonia Cultural Centre,Limassol

9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Evangelistria Church, Polemidia, Limassol

9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Former “Orphanides” shopping centre, Polemidia (back entrance), Limassol

9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Tsirio Stadium (West Side – Main Entrance, official space), Limassol

8.30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Irini Square, Agios Athanasios (in front of City Hall),Limassol

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Productivity Centre, Linopetra (next to the parking lot, 1 Elpidos Street),Limassol

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Church of Agia Varvara, Zakaki,Limassol

9.30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Municipal parking lot of the former tavern Skaros, Germasogeia,Limassol

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasogeia (hotel lobby),Limassol

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Erimis Community Stadium, Limassol

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Limassol Kalo Chorio Regional School

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Exhibition space “Aphrodite Amathousia”, Agios Tychonas (Amathus Avenue),Limassol

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

New Spitaliou Community Council Offices,Limassol

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Church of Agios Arsenios, Kyperounda

9 a.m.-4: 30 p.m.

Trimiklini Community Council

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Old Primary School of Apesia

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Larnaca

(10 points)

(10 points)

“Agios Georgios Kontos” Cultural Centre, Larnaca

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Larnaca Municipal Theatre

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Makarios Community Council, Kamares area (5 Agiou Vassiliou Street)

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Church of Agios Nikolaos, Drosia

9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

“Antonis Papadopoulos” Stadium, Larnaca

8.30 a.m.-7 p.m.

 “Hermes Aradippou” Association, Aradippou

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Municipal offices Athienou (covered parking)

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Old Xylotymbou municipal market

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Municipal Amphitheatre of the Municipality of Dromolaxia

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Anglesides Community Council

10 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Nicosia

(26 points)

State Fair, Engomi (in front of the Eastern Entrance)

8.30 a.m.-7 p.m.

“Papafilippou” amusement park parking lot, Engomi

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Eleftheria Square, Nicosia

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Church of Agios Spyridon, Nicosia (behind Lycavitos Police Station)

9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Church of Agios Georgios, Agios Dhometios

9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Apostolos Andreas Church, Aglandjia (Kyrenias Avenue)

9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Palouriotissa

9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Church of Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli

9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Church of Agios Georgios, Latsia

9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Church of Agios Stylianos, Aspes estate Lakatamia

9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Ayia Sophia church, Strovolos

8.30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Crossroads of Stavros and Iosif Chatziiosif, Strovolos (in front of Coffee Island)

8.30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Church of Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis

9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Church of Agios Charalambos, Geri

9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Church of Agios Nikolaos, Kato Deftera

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

“Volunteer House”, Kokkinotrimithia

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Dhali Health Center

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Church of Ayios Constantine and Elenis, Tseri

8.30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Holy Metropolis of Tamassos and Orenis

9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

“Costas Ioakeim” Theatre, “Iraklis” House, Palaichori

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Klirou Council

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Peristerona Community Council

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Church of the Transfiguration Sotiros, Pera Chorio Nisou

9.30 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Agia Varvaras Community Council

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Central Square Psimolofos

9 a.m.-5.30 p.m.

Kakopetria Community Council

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Paphos

6 points)

Former district office, Paphos (Griva Digeni Street)

8.30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Town Hall Square, Paphos

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Parking ERA KORIVOS (2 Dimokratias Avenue, next to Paphos Stadium)

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Cultural Centre of the Municipality of Chrysochous

8.30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Geroskipou Square (in front of the Post Office)

8.30 a.m.-6 p.m.

 Pegeiotissa Square, Pegeia (parking lot)

8.30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Famagusta

(5 points)

Spiritual Centre of the Metropolitan Church of Paralimni

8.30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Parking next to the Zorba bakery, Paralimni (next to the Kappari roundabout)

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Famagusta land office, Paralimni

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Onisilos Association, Sotira

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

Municipal Amphitheatre of Dherynia

9 a.m.-6.30 p.m.

 

By Annie Charalambous
