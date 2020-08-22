Where can you fly directly from Cyprus amid the pandemic?

Cyprus maintains significant connectivity through direct flights to some of Europe and the Middle East’s largest cities, Phileleftheros reports.

According to data obtained from Hermes Airports, Larnaca and Paphos airports currently take flights for Category A, B and C countries as follows:

CATEGORY A

Passengers from Category A countries are neither required to present a negative Covid-19 test certificate nor do they need to self-isolate.

Scheduled flights in August and September for Category A countries at Larnaca airport are as follows:

Austria: Salzburg, Vienna

Denmark: Billund, Copenhagen

Germany: Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Karlsruhe, Memmingen, Munich, Stuttgart

Hungary: Budapest, Debrecen

Latvia: Riga

Lithuania: Vilnius

Norway: Bergen

Slovakia: Bratislava

Switzerland: Basel, Geneva, Zurich

Scheduled flights for Category A countries at Paphos airport are as follows:

Austria: Vienna

Estonia: Tallinn

Germany: Berlin

Hungary: Budapest

Ireland: Dublin

Latvia: Riga

Lithuania: Kaunas

Slovakia: Bratislava

CATEGORY B

Passengers arriving from Category B countries need to present a negative PCR test taken up to 72 hours prior to departure.

Scheduled flights for Category B countries at Larnaca airport are as follows:

Belgium: Brussels

Czech Republic: Prague

France: Paris (Beauvais airport)

Greece: Athens, Chania, Heraklion, Mykonos, Rhodes, Santorini, Skiathos, Thessaloniki

Italy: Milan

Netherlands: Amsterdam, Eindhoven

Poland: Gdansk, Katowice, Kraków, Warsaw, Wrocław

United Kingdom: Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, London (Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, Luton), Manchester, Newcastle

Scheduled flights for Category B countries at Paphos airport are as follows:

Czech Republic: Prague

Greece: Chania, Mykonos, Thessaloniki

Italy: Milan, Rome

Netherlands: Amsterdam, Eindhoven

Poland: Gdansk, Katowice, Kraków, Poznań, Warsaw

United Kingdom: Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, Cardiff, Doncaster, Midlands, Edinburgh, Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, London (Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, Luton), Manchester, Newcastle

CATEGORY C

Passengers from Category C countries are allowed to take the test upon arrival only if they belong to specific passenger categories. Otherwise a negative PCR test taken up to 72 hours before travel needs to be presented. Arrivals from this category also need to self-isolate for 14 days.

Scheduled flights for Category C countries at Larnaca airport are as follows:

Belarus: Minsk

Bulgaria: Sofia, Varna

Egypt: Cairo

Lebanon: Beirut

Moldova: Chișinău

Qatar: Doha

Romania: Bucharest, Cluj, Iași, Suceava

Serbia: Belgrade

UAE: Dubai

Scheduled flights for Category C countries at Paphos airport are as follows: