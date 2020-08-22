Where can you fly directly from Cyprus amid the pandemic?

Cyprus maintains significant connectivity through direct flights to some of Europe and the Middle East’s largest cities, Phileleftheros reports.
According to data obtained from Hermes Airports, Larnaca and Paphos airports currently take flights for Category A, B and C countries as follows:
CATEGORY A
Passengers from Category A countries are neither required to present a negative Covid-19 test certificate nor do they need to self-isolate.
Scheduled flights in August and September for Category A countries at Larnaca airport are as follows:
- Austria: Salzburg, Vienna
- Denmark: Billund, Copenhagen
- Germany: Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Karlsruhe, Memmingen, Munich, Stuttgart
- Hungary: Budapest, Debrecen
- Latvia: Riga
- Lithuania: Vilnius
- Norway: Bergen
- Slovakia: Bratislava
- Switzerland: Basel, Geneva, Zurich
Scheduled flights for Category A countries at Paphos airport are as follows:
- Austria: Vienna
- Estonia: Tallinn
- Germany: Berlin
- Hungary: Budapest
- Ireland: Dublin
- Latvia: Riga
- Lithuania: Kaunas
- Slovakia: Bratislava
CATEGORY B
Passengers arriving from Category B countries need to present a negative PCR test taken up to 72 hours prior to departure.
Scheduled flights for Category B countries at Larnaca airport are as follows:
- Belgium: Brussels
- Czech Republic: Prague
- France: Paris (Beauvais airport)
- Greece: Athens, Chania, Heraklion, Mykonos, Rhodes, Santorini, Skiathos, Thessaloniki
- Italy: Milan
- Netherlands: Amsterdam, Eindhoven
- Poland: Gdansk, Katowice, Kraków, Warsaw, Wrocław
- United Kingdom: Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, London (Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, Luton), Manchester, Newcastle
Scheduled flights for Category B countries at Paphos airport are as follows:
- Czech Republic: Prague
- Greece: Chania, Mykonos, Thessaloniki
- Italy: Milan, Rome
- Netherlands: Amsterdam, Eindhoven
- Poland: Gdansk, Katowice, Kraków, Poznań, Warsaw
- United Kingdom: Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, Cardiff, Doncaster, Midlands, Edinburgh, Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, London (Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, Luton), Manchester, Newcastle
CATEGORY C
Passengers from Category C countries are allowed to take the test upon arrival only if they belong to specific passenger categories. Otherwise a negative PCR test taken up to 72 hours before travel needs to be presented. Arrivals from this category also need to self-isolate for 14 days.
Scheduled flights for Category C countries at Larnaca airport are as follows:
- Belarus: Minsk
- Bulgaria: Sofia, Varna
- Egypt: Cairo
- Lebanon: Beirut
- Moldova: Chișinău
- Qatar: Doha
- Romania: Bucharest, Cluj, Iași, Suceava
- Serbia: Belgrade
- UAE: Dubai
Scheduled flights for Category C countries at Paphos airport are as follows:
- Romania: Bucharest
- Israel: Tel Aviv