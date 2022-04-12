Where and when to get a fourth Covid-19 shot, if eligible

A booster/fourth shot of the Covid-19 vaccine is now administered at walk-in vaccination centres in all districts of Cyprus, health authorities said on Tuesday.

This is part of efforts to strengthen the immunity of groups of the population that are more vulnerable to severe disease. Such as:

—persons over 70 years of age

—persons who live or work in senior people’s homes and closed structures, regardless of age

—immunodeficient and immunosuppressed patients

A period of five (5) months after receiving the third dose has elapsed is essential.

Time of operation of vaccination centres (walk-in):

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 8 am – 3 pm

Wednesday: 8 am – 6 pm

Saturday: 8 am – 1 pm

An identification document (identity card, passport) and the vaccination card must be provided.

Immunodeficient and immunosuppressed patients will be contacted by the Ministry of Health for the arrangement of an appointment for vaccination, or they can visit the walk-in vaccination centres by presenting a medical certificate from a Specialist Doctor.

The administration of the booster/4th dose of a vaccine is optional.

Vaccination centers