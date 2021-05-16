When rescheduling of vaccination appointments is rejected

NewsLocalWhen rescheduling of vaccination appointments is rejected

The Health Ministry announced that it has received a large number of requests for rescheduling of appointments for vaccination for reasons that were judged either as not serious or that they could be predicted at the time the appointment was made (for example business/private trip, participation in exams, social events like weddings etc).

In an announcement the Ministry reminded that all requests for rescheduling of appointments are being examined in details and in order to avoid delays they must be accompanied by the relevant proof. It is also noted that only requests that have to do with a serious reason that could not be predicted when the appointment was made, will be accepted.

