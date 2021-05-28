NewsLocalWhat you need to know to travel before 1st July

What you need to know to travel before 1st July

Dutch tourists, who will spend a week long holiday in isolation in their tourist resort as part of an experiment, arrive at the Rhodes International Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on the island of Rhodes, Greece April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

The obligations of citizens planning to travel in the period up to 1st July, when the EU member-states will implement the Green Pass, vary according to the country they are going to travel to.

The majority of countrties accept the vaccination certificates and the rapid test certificates with a negative result. In some countries it is even acceptable to say that the person has recuperated from COVID-19. Some countries demand PCR tests, other accept the rapid antigen tests.

For this reason, the Health Ministry advises that the citizens make sure to be informed beforehand the demands of the country they intend to travel to.

Deputy Minister of Innovation said that a database is under construction, where the citizens who have been vaccinated with both doses of the vaccine will be able to print a certificate of vaccination.

By gavriella
Previous articleIreland to resume EU travel from mid-July, cautious on Britain
Next articleMental Health Center 10,353,000 in Athalassa

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros