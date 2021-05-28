What you need to know to travel before 1st July

The obligations of citizens planning to travel in the period up to 1st July, when the EU member-states will implement the Green Pass, vary according to the country they are going to travel to.

The majority of countrties accept the vaccination certificates and the rapid test certificates with a negative result. In some countries it is even acceptable to say that the person has recuperated from COVID-19. Some countries demand PCR tests, other accept the rapid antigen tests.

For this reason, the Health Ministry advises that the citizens make sure to be informed beforehand the demands of the country they intend to travel to.

Deputy Minister of Innovation said that a database is under construction, where the citizens who have been vaccinated with both doses of the vaccine will be able to print a certificate of vaccination.