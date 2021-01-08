What you have to know when importing used cars from the UK

The Customs Department issued a statement clarifying what is valid regarding the import of vehicles from the United Kingdom.

According to the trade and cooperation Agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom zero tariffs and zero quotas on vehicles imported from the UK are paid, provided the vehicles fulfil all necessary rules of origin requirements. To facilitate compliance and cut red tape, the Agreement allows traders to self-certify the origin of the vehicles, providing sufficient details so that their identification will be possible. In case no certificate of origin is brought then import duties are due.

Also, import VAT is due unless the provisions of article 143 (1e of Directive 2006/112/EU on VAT and of the relevant regulations 82 and 83 of the Republic of Cyprus apply.