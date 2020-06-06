News World What U.S. police are shooting at protesters

What U.S. police are shooting at protesters

Uniformed military personnel walks into the secured White House area ahead of a protest against racial inequality in reaction to the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, U.S., June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

 

Police across the United States are using a variety of weapons on protesters during demonstrations against the death of an unarmed black man in police custody.

George Floyd died as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes, and his death has triggered a wave of protests across the country and around the world.

While many of the U.S. events have been peaceful, some have turned violent, with scenes of arson, looting and clashes with police.

Police have used a range of weapons against peaceful protesters as well as members of the press during the demonstrations. Described as non-lethal, these weapons can seriously injure, disable and even kill.

CHEMICAL IRRITANTS:

Chemical irritants include tear gas and pepper spray, which cause sensations of burning, pain and inflammation of the airways.

Public health and infectious diseases experts have opposed the use of chemical irritants such as tear gas, saying in an online petition that they could increase risk for COVID-19 by “making the respiratory tract more susceptible to infection.”

Because chemical irritants can spread widely, bystanders and individuals other than the intended targets can be exposed to the chemicals.

Tear gas has been widely and frequently used by police to disperse protesters. CS or CN gas are chemical compound powders that spray from canisters. They produce a burning sensation in the eyes and mouth that incapacitates.

To protect themselves from pepper spray and other chemical irritants, protesters are dousing themselves with milk to help diffuse the burning sensations.

PEPPER SPRAY AND PEPPER BALLS:

Police have shot protesters with pepper spray both from handheld devices and projectiles. While pepper spray is chemically distinct from tear gas, it produces similar effects: burning and watering of the eyes and skin.

Police have also fired pepper balls, small projectiles containing chemical irritants. Such projectiles can contain PAVA spray, an irritant similar to pepper spray, as well as CS gas. The balls can be shot from launchers or modified paintball guns.

RUBBER, PLASTIC BULLETS:

Protesters have been hit by a variety of rubber, plastic, and “sponger” bullets. Reuters journalists in Minneapolis were shot by police with 40mm hard plastic projectiles during a protest in May.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city’s police department will minimize the use of rubber projectiles during peaceful protests going forward.

Kinetic impact projectiles include rubber, plastic, wooden, and “sponger” bullets, which are shot from launchers and guns.

A 2017 survey published by the British Medical Journal found that injuries from these caused death in 2.7% of cases.

WOODEN BULLETS:

Protesters in Columbus, Ohio reported having been shot with wooden bullets by police forces.

Images online showed wooden dowel-shaped rods sliced into small, bullet-sized projectiles. The Columbus Police Department confirmed they used those devices against protesters on May 30 and said they are known as “knee knockers.”

STING BALL GRENADES:

Protesters have reported police using sting-ball grenades, which upon explosion, spray the surrounding area with rubber pellets. In addition to the rubber balls, the grenades can contain chemical agents or explode with bright light and sound.

DISORIENTATION DEVICES: Disorientation devices, commonly known as flashbangs or stun grenades, explode with bright light and sound in order to stun and disorient demonstrators. They can cause severe burns when fired at close range.

Constructed like a conventional grenade, the bright flash and the loud bang can cause temporary blindness, temporary loss of hearing and loss of balance. Parts of the device can burst and fly as shrapnel.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleCyprus, Greece working together to promote tourism, says Perdios
Next articleBritain’s Banksy depicts U.S. flag on fire in Floyd tribute

Top Stories

World

Britain’s Banksy depicts U.S. flag on fire in Floyd tribute

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Reclusive British street artist Banksy published a new artwork online on Saturday which depicts the United States flag being set alight by a candle...
Read more
World

What U.S. police are shooting at protesters

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Police across the United States are using a variety of weapons on protesters during demonstrations against the death of an unarmed black man in...
Read more
Local

Cyprus, Greece working together to promote tourism, says Perdios

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Cyprus Deputy Minister of Tourism, Savvas Perdios, underlined that Cyprus and Greece send the message that they have successfully  contained the COVID-19 pandemic, to...
Read more
Local

Ministry issues guidelines for operation of gyms

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    As part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Health Ministry has unveiled guidelines for the operation of gyms ahead of their...
Read more
Local

One death, no new coronavirus cases

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    A 68 year old man with coronavirus had died, the Health Ministry said on Saturday as it also announced no new positive cases for...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Britain’s Banksy depicts U.S. flag on fire in Floyd tribute

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Reclusive British street artist Banksy published a new artwork online on Saturday which depicts the United States flag being set alight by a candle...
Read more
World

Washington Mayor Bowser, ‘unbought and unbossed,’ challenges Trump

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has drawn a battle line right up to the White House. Bowser, one of seven black female mayors of America's 100...
Read more
World

Dutch mink cull starts as coronavirus spreads to 10th farm

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Dutch mink farms have begun a government-ordered cull amid concern that animals infected with coronavirus could transmit the illness to humans. Infected mink have been...
Read more
World

British PM offers to accept EU tariffs on some goods to win trade deal

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is willing to accept European Union tariffs on some UK goods in an attempt to win a trade deal...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros