What to do if you are COVID-19 close contact or confirmed case

The Health Ministry issued instructions in case you are a COVID-19 close contact or confirmed case.

Confirmed cases must remain in isolation for 14 days and will not be released before even if they have a negative PCR test. Release after 7 days with a negative PCR test is only valid for close contacts.

Close contacts have to notify their close contacts as soon as they find our the results of the tests. They also have to isolate themselves until the Tracing Unit contacts them.

More in detail:

If you are a confirmed case:

  1. Isolation
  2. Contact personal physician
  3. Inform close contacts
  4. Expect a call from Health Ministry.

The confirmed case will receive an SMS from the Health Ministry with instructions on what to do. The personal physician is responsible of monitoring the condition of the patient.

