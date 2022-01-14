What should Covid-19 close contacts of a confirmed case do

The close contacts are people who live with the confirmed case, had immediate contact or was in closed space with one.

In case the close contact had had the booster shot, the person is not obliged to self-isolation but has to respect self-protection measures. Recommended free rapid test on 3 rd and firth day.

and firth day. If the close contact has had two doses of the vaccine (or the J&J one) or had been ill is not obliged to self-isolation but has to respect self-protection measures. Mandatory free rapid test on 3 rd and 5 th

and 5 If the close contact has had two doses of the vaccine (or the J&J one) but more than seven months have passed since the last dose is obliged to go into self-isolation for 14 days. Earlier release can be done with a negative PCR test on the 7 th day paid by the interested party. Mandatory free rapid test on 3 rd and 5 th

day paid by the interested party. Mandatory free rapid test on 3 and 5 Close contacts that have not been vaccinated are obliged to go into self-isolation for 14 days. Earlier release can be done with a negative PCR test on the 7th day paid by the interested party. Mandatory free rapid test on 3rd and 5th

Schedule for free rapid tests on 3rd and 5th day done by the Health Ministry and parties are informed by phone.