News World What next for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos who is stepping down as...

What next for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos who is stepping down as CEO?

Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos is stepping down as chief executive of the tech company he founded but said the move “isn’t about retiring”.

In a note to employees, Bezos said he will stay engaged in Amazon as executive chair, while focusing on other projects. Here are some of his highlights:

* Amazon: As executive chair, Bezos said he planned to focus on “new products and initiatives”.

* Day 1 Fund: A philanthropic endeavour announced in September 2018 to fund existing non-profits that help homeless families and create a network of new, non-profit, tier-one preschools in low-income communities (https://bit.ly/3oQPkU1)

* Blue Origin: Bezos‘ space company, which aims to make access to space cheaper with reusable launch vehicles. The company is currently testing rocket systems, as well as a moon lander called Blue Moon, with a first mission planned in 2024. (https://bit.ly/3jdGLkB)

** Bezos Earth Fund: Bezos last year pledged $10 billion to fund scientists, activists, nonprofits and other groups fighting to protect the environment and counter the effects of climate change. He announced the first 16 recipients, of a total of $791 mln in grants, in November. (https://reut.rs/3rlkTqD0

** The Washington Post: Bezos bought the U.S. newspaper in 2013 and is credited with revitalizing the brand into a powerful player in online media.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleWarning over high dust concentration in the air
Next articleJoint SAR exercise of Cyprus and France takes place near island’s coast

Top Stories

Local

Self-isolation for 72 hours and PRC for passengers arriving to Cyprus

gavriella -
People arriving to Cyprus from countries categorized according to their epidemiological situation into categories A and B will have, as of Saturday February 6,...
Read more
Local

Government decides on gradual restart of sports

gavriella -
Within the framework of the strategy for gradual relaxations of COVID measures, the Cabinet decided today the in stages restart of sports and cultural...
Read more
Local

Greece’s Prime Minister to visit Cyprus on Monday

Annie Charalambous -
Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit Cyprus on Monday to coordinate action on the upcoming 5-party UN-led summit on the Cyprus problem with...
Read more
Local

UK’s Raab visit to divided Cyprus aims to reiterate London’s support to lasting settlement

Annie Charalambous -
UK Foreign Secretary Donimic Raab will reiterate his country's support for achieving a just and lasting settlement in Cyprus during his talks in Nicosia...
Read more
Local

Joint SAR exercise of Cyprus and France takes place near island’s coast

Annie Charalambous -
A joint Search and Rescue Exercise took place on Tuesday near the coast of Cyprus with the participation of units and personnel of the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Annie Charalambous -
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: WHO-led COVID-19 probe team in China visits Wuhan virus lab A team of investigators working...
Read more
World

Turkey, U.S. security advisers hold first talks since Biden inauguration

Annie Charalambous -
Top advisers for Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on the phone on Tuesday evening, marking the first official contact...
Read more
World

EU to temporarily withdraw staff from Northern Irish ports

gavriella -
EU staff will be temporarily withdrawn from their work at Northern Irish ports due to security concerns, the EU Commission said on Tuesday (February...
Read more
World

Heavy rainfall hit western Turkey

gavriella -
Turkey's western province of Izmir was hit late on Tuesday (Feb.2) by heavy rain, causing floods and traffic disruptions. The rainfall affected life negatively, streets,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros