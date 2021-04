Up until 09:00 this morning 8,355 out of the 13,830 appointments that were available for vaccination on the Vaccination Portal for people aged 45-46 were booked.

It is noted that out of the appointments made, 1,214 were for vaccination with AstraZeneca, 5,413 for Pfizer vaccines, and 1,735 for Johnson&Johnson vaccines.

The portal that opened at 07:30 this morning will remain open until 20:00.