NewsLocalWhat is included in Cyprus’s humanitarian aid to Ukraine

What is included in Cyprus’s humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Humanitarian
Humanitarian

The first dispatch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine is expected to be sent on 8 March, following the relevant arrangements that have been made with the Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union.

The first package includes:

  • Pharmaceuticals worth 700,000 euros
  • Food items collected in more than 40 centers
  • Civil protection gears (tents, sleeping-bags, first-aid kits, and so forth)

It is also noted that the government has already contributed through the Foreign Ministry the amount of 100,000 euros to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund – United Nations Office for the Coordination of Human Affairs.

By gavriella
Previous articlePresidents of Cyprus and Israel condemn war in Ukraine, emphasize the need for a diplomatic solution

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros