What is included in Cyprus’s humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The first dispatch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine is expected to be sent on 8 March, following the relevant arrangements that have been made with the Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union.

The first package includes:

Pharmaceuticals worth 700,000 euros

Food items collected in more than 40 centers

Civil protection gears (tents, sleeping-bags, first-aid kits, and so forth)

It is also noted that the government has already contributed through the Foreign Ministry the amount of 100,000 euros to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund – United Nations Office for the Coordination of Human Affairs.