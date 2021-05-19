NewsLocalWhat has to be done for the equal participation of people with...

What has to be done for the equal participation of people with disabilities in the elections

In a report, Maria Stylianou Lottides, Commissioner for Administration and the Protection of Human Rights, says that steps have been taken toward the lifting of obstacles so that people with disabilities will fully enjoy the right to be elected, however more needs to be done:

  1. Acceleration of draft bill regarding the legal capacity of people with mental and psycho-social disabilities.
  2. Measures so that people with disabilities living in places of long-term care will have the ability to vote.
  3. Examine the possibility of connecting funds to political parties with organization of their pre-election campaigns in areas that are accessible to people with disabilities.
  4. All information regarding elections and electoral procedures to be available in accessible form for everyone.
  5. Measures so that all television programs related to elections to be provided in form accessible to people with hearing problems.
  6. Electoral centers must be fully accessible to people with disabilities.
  7. Voting systems or alternative voting systems to be adopted to enable people with disabilities to vote independently without middle men.
  8. Keep records and statistics regarding the accessibility of people with disabilities to elections.
By gavriella



