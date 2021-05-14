What happens when parents disagree between them about vaccination of children

NewsLocalWhat happens when parents disagree between them about vaccination of children

In case parents disagree between them, irrespective of whether they are divorced or not, on whether to vaccinate their underage children against COVID-19, then Justice will be called to make a decision.

This is what Children’s Rights Commissioner Despo Michaelidou said.

She explained that since the consent of both parents is needed for the vaccination of minors, the courts will be asked to make final decision.

Referring to the SafePass and the fact that those who are not vaccinated need to take rapid tests three times a week, causing trouble to people and children, Mrs. Michaelidou said this it would be ideal to find another solution since it is something stressful for children.

