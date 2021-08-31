What Covid-19 measures will be needed for return to elementary, gymnasiums, and lyceums

Students will return to schools on 13 September. According to the health protocol released by the Education Minister, the use of mask is mandatory for children 12 years and over. However, specialists recommend the use of mask for younger children as well. It is also recommended that a teacher or someone from the family teaches the children how to correctly use their mask.

The use of mask is not recommended during athletic activities, but it is understood that children should keep at least 2 meters distance between them.

Teachers and school staff should wear a mask at all times and during all activities, even if they are fully faccinated or are recovering from Covid-19.

Children 12 years and over should have a SafePass to go to school.

It is also noted that parents or other people are not allowed to enter into school.