What Covid? 17 people gambling on home table booked

Police in Paphos are investigating an illegal gambling case, with 17 people setting up in a private residence early evening yesterday.

The Crime Prevention Unit found 12 people around the table at six in the evening with another five close by presumably set to play.

It is not known whether they were wearing protective masks and it certainly seems they were not keeping their distances.

Police confiscated playing cards and chips and the case is being investigated by the Central Paphos police station.

They were booked for an illegal gathering in violation of covid-19 health ministry directives.